Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Flaunting Their Extreme Wealth in Nigeria and Colombia Didn't 'Send the Right Message'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed unofficial tours of Nigeria and Colombia this year, but their time away was criticized in a new documentary about the couple.
"If you're going to places like Nigeria, like Colombia, which have huge socio-economic problems, some of the world's poorest communities in these countries, and you're turning up wearing tens of thousands of pounds worth of designer clothes — it really doesn't send the right message," reporter Russell Myers said in Harry — The Lost Prince, which was directed by Ulrike Grunewald.
"Overseas visits might look like jollies, but they are actually a matter of foreign policy," a source told an outlet. "They are about promoting the U.K. and building diplomatic and trade alliances on behalf of the government."
The Sussexes failed to create a "progressive new role" within the monarchy, but they're building careers for themselves in the U.S. Four years after "Megxit," the royal rebels continue to use their official titles to promote their philanthropic passions.
After the success of their trip to Nigeria, the Duke of Sussex confirmed the partners would continue to travel to promote their initiatives.
“It is hugely important for us to meet directly with people, supporting our causes and listening, in order to bring about solutions, support, and positive change," Harry shared. "There’s only so much one can do from home and over Zoom, so we look forward to traveling more because the work matters."
"Whether it’s the Archewell Foundation, Invictus, or any of our other causes, there will always be reasons to meet the people at the heart of our work," he continued.
Although the Sussexes flew to South America together, the Duchess of Sussex seemingly outshined her husband.
"Meghan sees this Colombia tour as her chance to prove to the world what a big star she is and how much the royal family misses her," the source told an outlet before the Sussexes landed in the country. "[D]oing events like this was the one thing about royal life that appealed to her. She was furious when that was taken away because she knows she's such an asset."
"She feels her and Harry together really shine when meeting dignitaries and locals, and it helps with the brand and their plan to be the alternative royal family," the source claimed. "Meghan knows that nobody in the royal family can put on a show like her and Harry."
The Sussexes were spotted in Colombia and Nigeria together, but Harry recently made solo appearances in New York, London and Lesotho to promote his remaining patronages.
“The success of Harry’s solo endeavors has shown that a new strategy might be needed," a source suggested.
