Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Flaunting Their Extreme Wealth in Nigeria and Colombia Didn't 'Send the Right Message'

OK! previously reported the pair is expected to take on more international opportunities despite the implications.

"Overseas visits might look like jollies, but they are actually a matter of foreign policy," a source told an outlet. "They are about promoting the U.K. and building diplomatic and trade alliances on behalf of the government."

The Sussexes failed to create a "progressive new role" within the monarchy, but they're building careers for themselves in the U.S. Four years after "Megxit," the royal rebels continue to use their official titles to promote their philanthropic passions.