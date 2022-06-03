A Not-So Warm Welcome: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Booed By The Public At Jubilee Event

The people of the U.K. have spoken — and they're making it clear they're no fans of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle! This week, the couple touched down to attend Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, which marks their first royal event since leaving the monarchy in 2020.

The Sussexes were invited by the matriarch herself, but new video footage reveals that when the parents-of-two exited St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday, June 3, they were met with mixed reactions.