Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Arrive In U.K. With Children Ahead Of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their two children finally arrived in the U.K. ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly arrived at a London airport on Wednesday, June 1, along with a small team of staffers. The famous family and their crew opted to take a commercial flight rather than their usual private jet from Los Angeles.
OK! reported in May that Harry and Meghan would be returning to honor Her Majesty's 70th year on the throne, marking the couple's first royal engagement as a family of four, including son Archie and baby girl Lilibet. The family affair will also mark 11-month-old Lilibet's introduction to her relatives, with whom she will celebrate her first birthday, which is on June 4.
A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan told Page Six the power couple is "excited and honored to attend The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children."
And while the family reunion will be a major milestone in the family-of-four's relationship with the royals, it won't be business as usual for the group, considering Harry and Meghan are no longer royals.
Given that they stepped back from their senior royal duties in 2020, Harry and Meghan will be taking a back seat on some of the major events throughout the four-day celebration, which is set to kick off on June 2.
The royal-turned-Hollywood couple and their youngsters will not be joining the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton, along with other working members of the royal family, for the public appearance and photo op on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.
“After careful consideration, the Queen has decided this year’s traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday, 2 June, will be limited to Her Majesty, and those members of the royal family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen," a palace statement read.
Despite the palace's statement citing the monarch as the one who decided to exclude Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, OK! learned it was actually Prince Charles, 73, and Prince William, 39, who put their foot down on the matter, as the royals have been at odds with Harry ever since he smeared his royal family in tell-all interviews.
"They think it would be hypocritical of Harry and Meghan acting all smiles and waving to the crowds from the balcony like they're one big happy family," an insider explained of Harry's dad and brother's ultimate decision.
Prince Andrew also won't be appearing on the balcony alongside his mother and the rest of their family, considering he has become a royal pariah in light of his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein and sexual assault lawsuit.