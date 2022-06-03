At Long Last: Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet For The First Time

Shortly after, it was announced that the pair would indeed be present for the all of the festivities. "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited and honoured to attend The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children," a spokesperson for the duo said.

Prior to going back home, it seemed like Harry and William were on better terms, as they had been bonding on FaceTime. “The brothers needed time for everything to settle down," a source said. "The family, including William, had been disappointed in the way Harry and Meghan chose to leave the royal family. William sees that Meghan is a good mother and loyal wife, and he is genuinely pleased for his brother. It seems that the two of them have healed the rift and are very much back on their old buddy terms. Meghan’s distance from Kate has also helped heal the friction [between] the two men.”