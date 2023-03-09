Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Defend Prince Archie & Princess Lilibet's Titles After Royal Fallout: 'It's Their Birthright'
Can't argue about blood! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have taken a strong stance on their children's believed rights to their royal titles.
After their 1-year-old daughter was christened on Friday, March 3, under the name Princess Lilibet Diana, the estranged Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke out to defend the little girl's title — as well as their 4-year-old son's, who has taken on the name Prince Archie Harrison.
"The children’s titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became Monarch," a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan insisted in regard to King Charles taking to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
"This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace," the statement obtained by a news publication added. The parents-of-two do not plan to use the titles in casual conversations or everyday life. It will only be used in formal situations, according to the outlet.
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's official titles have been updated on the royal family's website, where it lists the children as sixth and seventh in line to the throne.
Harry and Meghan received backlash about their kids' adopting the names of prince and princess, many royals fans deemed the couple hypocritical for leaving the United Kingdom but still wanting Archie and Lilibet to reap the benefits the titles have to offer.
Controversy erupted after the lovebirds' rep released a surprise statement on Wednesday, March 8, that read: "I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor."
As OK! previously reported, King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton were all extended an invitation to the intimate ceremony inside of Harry and Meghan's home in Montecito, Calif., however, not a single royal showed up overseas.
Despite a lack of royal attendees, 20 to 30 guests joined Harry and Meghan for their daughter's special ceremony — including Lilibet's godfather Tyler Perry and grandmother Doria Ragland.
Just days before the christening, King Charles similarly extended his youngest son and daughter in law to his coronation on Saturday, May 6, however, it remains unknown whether they will show their face at the highly-publicized ordeal.
The Express reported the statement from Harry and Meghan's spokesperson.