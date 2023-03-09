Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Defend Prince Archie & Princess Lilibet's Titles After Royal Fallout: 'It's Their Birthright'

Can't argue about blood! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have taken a strong stance on their children's believed rights to their royal titles.

After their 1-year-old daughter was christened on Friday, March 3, under the name Princess Lilibet Diana, the estranged Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke out to defend the little girl's title — as well as their 4-year-old son's, who has taken on the name Prince Archie Harrison.