King Charles May Offer Buckingham Palace Apartment To Prince Harry & Meghan Markle As An Olive Branch, Shares Royal Author

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly "stunned" by King Charles asking them to vacate Frogmore Cottage, and since the monarch is receiving backlash for the bold move, royal experts believe he may make a grand gesture and offer the couple an apartment in Buckingham Palace.

Giving the space, which once belonged to Prince Andrew, would not only be like an olive branch to the couple, but would be a great way for Charles to repair his image as well.