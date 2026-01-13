or
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Deliberately' Snubbed Kate Middleton on Her Birthday: 'It’s a Line in the Sand'

image of prince harry and meghan Markle and inset of Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemed to 'deliberately' ignore Kate Middleton on her 44th birthday on January 9.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 13 2026, Published 5:04 p.m. ET

Shade? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn't wish Kate Middleton a "happy birthday" on her big day on January 9.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex seemed to ignore the Princess of Wales, 44, on purpose, according to an insider.

Kate Middleton Turned 44 on January 9

image of prince harry and meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex allegedly ignored the Princess of Wales' big day on purpose.

A source divulged to Rob Shuter's Substack page that Meghan, 44, and Harry, 41, "didn't say a peep."

"It’s deliberate. They’re making it clear they’re done. It’s a line in the sand," the insider went on.

"The Sussexes are still railing in the media, but Kate? She’s calm, grounded, moving forward. It’s a quiet power play," they added.

image of prince harry and meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn't say a word for Kate Middleton's birthday.

But a separate source revealed that disregarding Kate's special day not so much a "snub," and was more about giving her privacy.

"They really wanted Catherine to have space," they stated. "This isn’t spite — it’s respect for what she’s been through."

The Duchess of Cambridge has had a rough couple of years as she was diagnosed with cancer in 2024. However, she is currently on the mend and underwent preventive chemotherapy.

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton Suffered From a Bout of Cancer in 2024

image of Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton announced she was suffering from cancer in 2024.

"This birthday wasn’t about fanfare. It’s about her claiming her own peace. She’s sending a message without words: she doesn’t need Meghan and Harry’s approval or drama in her life." the insider said. "It’s like night and day, She’s choosing peace. They’re still in the arena."

On her birthday, Kate shared a serene video about nature and staying strong during tough times. "There is so much we can learn from mother nature, as we look to build a happier, healthier world," she captioned the picturesque clip, adding how caring about the environment helped her heal.

image of Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

The Duchess of Cambridge is in remission from her illness.

"Even in the coldest, darkest season, winter has a way of bringing us stillness, patience and quiet consideration. Where the stream slows just enough for us to see our own reflection. To discover the deepest parts of ourselves, alongside the whispers and the pulse of every living thing," she said in the video. "I find myself reflecting on how deeply grateful I am."

While recovering from cancer, Kate scaled back her royal duties and engagements. She visited Charing Cross Hospital in London on January 8, where she met with chemotherapy patients and spoke with a medical volunteer about having to spend hours in the hospital.

Kate replied: "I know," before adding, "We know," as she touched husband Prince William's arm.

