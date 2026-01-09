or
'Grateful' Kate Middleton Speaks Candidly About 'Healing' Following Harrowing Cancer Battle in Emotional Video

photo of kate middleton
Source: mega

Kate Middleton revealed her cancer diagnosis in March 2024.

Jan. 9 2026, Published 10:57 a.m. ET

Kate Middleton is reflecting on the "healing" power of Mother Nature on her 44th birthday.

In a video shared to Instagram on Friday, January 9, the Princess of Wales talks about embracing "coldest, darkest season" as she's seen taking a serene stroll.

At the top of the video message, she tells her followers, "Winter has a way of bringing us stillness, patience and quiet consideration. The stream slows just enough for us to see our own reflection, to discover the deepest parts of ourselves alongside the whispers and the pulse of every living thing."

Source: @princeandprincessofwales/instagram

Kate Middleton spoke about how nature helps 'us to heal' in a video shared on her 44th birthday.

Kate Middleton Is 'Deeply Grateful' Following Recovery From Cancer

image of Kate Middleton shared her cancer battle in March 2024.
Source: @princeandprincessofwales/instagram

Kate Middleton shared her cancer battle in March 2024.

The royal, who revealed her cancer diagnosis via a video message in March 2024, went on to note that she's been "reflecting on how deeply grateful" she is.

"The rivers within us flow with ease, fears washed away [as they] cleanse and purify," she explained. "[We] come to peace with our tears and discover what it means to be alive, to be at one with nature."

"[Nature is] a quiet teacher and a soft voice that guides in memory, helping us to heal," Kate concluded.

'Nature Has Helped Me Heal'

image of Kate Middleton is in remission after battling cancer.
Source: @princeandprincessofwales/instagram

Kate Middleton is in remission after battling cancer.

The princess, who announced she's cancer-free in September 2024, added in the caption that her quarterly video series on Mother Nature had "been a deeply personal, creative reflection on how nature has helped me heal."

She continued, "But it is also a story about the power of nature and creativity in collective healing. There is so much we can learn from Mother Nature, as we look to build a happier, healthier world."

Kate Middleton Empathizes With Chemotherapy Patients

image of Kate Middleton stepped away from the public eye while undergoing treatment for cancer in 2024.
Source: @princeandprincessofwales/instagram

Kate Middleton stepped away from the public eye while undergoing treatment for cancer in 2024.

The mother-of-three stepped back from her royal duties while undergoing treatment, which included chemotherapy and abdominal surgery.

While visiting Charing Cross Hospital in London on Thursday, January 8, she empathized with chemotherapy patients while speaking to a volunteer who spoke about patients and visitors being at the hospital "for hours."

Kate replied, "I know," before adding, "We know," and touching husband Prince William's arm.

Prince William Said 2024 Was 'the Hardest Year' of His Life

image of Prince William called 2024 the 'hardest year' of his life in an episode of Eugene Levy's 'The Reluctant Traveler.'
Source: @princeandprincessofwales/instagram

Prince William called 2024 the 'hardest year' of his life in an episode of Eugene Levy's 'The Reluctant Traveler.'

The future King of England, 43, opened up about his wife's cancer battle in a guest appearance on the October 2025 episode of AppleTV's The Reluctant Traveler hosted by Eugene Levy.

In a scene where the pair are sitting down at a pub, William confessed, "I'd say 2024 was the hardest year I’ve ever had."

He told Levy, "You know, life is sent to test us as well, and being able to overcome that is what makes us who we are."

