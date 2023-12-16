Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Being 'Excluded' From Events Is a 'Clear Sign' the Royal Family Has 'Closed the Door on Them'
It seems like there's no hope left for a reconciliation between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the royals.
Amid rumors that Harry and Prince William's pal Hugh Grosvenor didn't invite the Sussexes to his summer wedding — something some insiders denied — an insider claimed being snubbed from events is bound to become the new normal for the parents-of-two.
"It’s clear that people are being made to choose sides, and of course Harry believes William has instigated certain snubs and social exclusions," a source spilled to a magazine.
"They still have some people who talk to them and would see them if they’re in the U.K., like Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, but as far as those who are loyal to The Firm, Harry and Meghan are off the list," the insider continued. "Nobody’s going to risk crossing or upsetting Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales. They have the power."
"It saddens people because they have such fond memories of how Harry used to be, and Meghan was a breath of fresh air at first, but between all the bashing they’ve done and the sheer chaos and negativity that surrounds them, the consensus is it’s just not worth bothering with them," the insider added.
The most recent bout of drama occurred earlier this month, as in the Dutch version of Omid Scobie's new book Endgame, Kate Middleton and King Charles were identified as the two people who made comments about the color of Archie's skin before he was born.
Harry and Meghan first revealed the rude remark in their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, but they claimed they would never reveal who said it.
However, instead of the Sussexes clearing the air and denying it was Kate and Charles, they've stayed silent, angering the monarchy, their allies and even the public.
"Meghan has told Harry that whoever has turned against him isn’t a real friend anyway, and Harry agrees but he still feels down," the source said. "Being such an unpopular figure is an extremely difficult reality to live with."
Their actions resulted in them allegedly not being invited to the U.K. for Christmas, which is when all of the royals gather together for celebrations and traditions.
"The fact that Harry and Meghan are being excluded from these types of events is a clear sign the British aristocracy has closed the door on them," the source concluded.
