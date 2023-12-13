Prince Harry Is on the Path to a 'Future of Less and Less Importance' After Ditching the Royal Family

"I think it will be a future of less and less importance in terms of who he is," author Jane Marguerite Tippett said in an interview.

Tippett compared the duke to his granduncle Edward VIII, who abdicated the throne to marry Wallis Simpson.

"Edward had been a Prince of Wales for 25 years, he had been a king emperor — the aura of that lasted most of his life, but even by the end of it he was, of course, a much less consequential figure than he was, say in 1938 or '39, when memories of him as the most important royal in the world were still very fresh," Tippett continued.