Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Holiday 'Failure' Revealed: Estranged Royals Called Out for 'Manipulating' Family Photo

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were called out by critics for allegedly 'manipulating' and photoshopping their family photo taken for the 2025 holidays.

Dec. 23 2025, Updated 6:01 p.m. ET

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s holiday photoshoot drew instant backlash, with some fans accusing the couple of a possible Photoshop fail.

"Happy Holidays! From our family to yours," Meghan, 44, captioned a festive-themed upload on December 19. In the photo, the couple was pictured standing on a bridge in the center of a dreamy garden, tenderly embracing their two children.

Source: @meghan/Instagram

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Were Suspected of Photoshop 'Failure'

Source: MEGA

The Suits actress stunned in an off-white wrap gown paired with black sandals as she leaned in, touching foreheads with her daughter, Lilibet, 4, who looked sweet in a sky-blue dress, long white socks and silver ballet flats.

Harry, 41, kept it casual in a white button-up and dark jeans while his son, Archie, 6, wrapped his arms lovingly around his dad's legs.

Social Media Called Out Harry and Meghan's Photoshop Fail

Source: MEGA

While some fans praised the family photo, others questioned whether it had been photoshopped, pointing to what appeared to be a distortion around Harry’s head.

“Manipulated! Where is the top of Harry’s head? They can’t get anything right,” one critic wrote. Meanwhile, another user added, “The harder they try to make themselves appear natural, the more they fail. This photo does not project sincere familial bonding.”

“I'm having the time of my life sharing the photoshop failure of meghan on her Christmas card. Yesterday the SlutSsex rats were blaming Catherine of that same mistake their boss just made,” a third snubbed, referring to Kate Middleton and Prince William’s holiday photo. “This makes their humiliation so much sweeter.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William Also Faced Holiday Photoshop Controversy

Source: MEGA

Kate, 43, and William, also 43, shared their festive family photo one day earlier and received similar feedback to Harry and Meghan.

“Wishing everyone a very Happy Christmas,” the Prince and Princess of Wales wrote via their official Instagram account alongside a photo taken earlier this year.

The couple was all smiles alongside their three kids, George, Charlotte and Louis, as they posed in a field of flowers.

However, their followers also had objections to the photos, suspecting Kate was Photoshopped into the frame.

Source: @princeandprincessofwales/Instagram

Fans Believed Kate Middleton Was Photoshopped into the Snapshot

Source: MEGA

“Catherine looks photoshopped in,” one observer wrote.

While another user added, "Perhaps get a new photo retoucher! Kate's left arm is NOT that long🤣."

