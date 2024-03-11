Kate Middleton Breaks Cover as She's Spotted With Prince William Following Botched Photo Incident
Kate Middleton broke cover on Monday, March 11, when she was spotted alongside her husband, Prince William — one day after the Princess of Wales was slammed for poorly editing her Mother's Day photo.
Kate was seen leaving Windsor with William following the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, which the Prince of Wales attended alone. Although Kate wasn't at Westminster Abbey, it was reported that she and William were headed to a "private appointment."
Hours before being seen with her husband, Kate issued a statement addressing her Photoshop failure.
"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," the mom-of-three said on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C."
Kate took a step back from the spotlight after her abdominal surgery, but her recent post with her three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, caused quite a stir.
OK! previously reported several outlets withdrew the snapshot due to "manipulation."
“Like other news agencies, PA Media issued the handout image provided by Kensington Palace of the Princess of Wales and her children in good faith yesterday," a spokesperson for the U.K.’s national news agency said in a statement.
“We became aware of concerns about the image and we carried a report about it last night, and made clear that we were seeking urgent clarification about the image from Kensington Palace. In the absence of that clarification, we are killing the image from our picture service," they added.
Days before updating her social media accounts, Kate was seen with her mom, Carole Middleton, after "Where is Kate?" began to trend on Twitter.
"She was trying to sneak out of Windsor with her mother and was clearly not pleased that they had been spotted by a photographer," biographer Christopher Andersen told an outlet. "This cloak-and-dagger stuff is only going to fuel more speculation about what's really going on with Kate and with her father-in-law, King Charles."
Kate's team continues to fiercely protect her privacy and they have shrugged off ongoing assumptions about the future queen's well-being.
"In its typically smug fashion, the palace issued a statement last week insisting that everything was going according to plan," the commentator continued. "They never explained, however, why Kate spent weeks in the hospital after ‘planned abdominal surgery’ and has needed to remain closeted away for months."
"It's all been terribly fishy from the get-go," he added.
In the past, senior royals were expected to carry out their duties even if they were sick, but Kate is prioritizing her recovery.
"Keep in mind that members of the royal family in particular are famous for getting out there [and] keeping up appearances no matter what," Andersen explained. "Queen Elizabeth never spent months recovering from an illness, and over the course of her 70-year reign, she dealt with a number of serious medical issues. So, the mystery surrounding Kate's surgery and what it was for deepens."
