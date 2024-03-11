Kate Middleton Breaks Cover as She's Spotted With Prince William Following Botched Photo Incident

Kate Middleton broke cover on Monday, March 11, when she was spotted alongside her husband, Prince William — one day after the Princess of Wales was slammed for poorly editing her Mother's Day photo.

Kate was seen leaving Windsor with William following the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, which the Prince of Wales attended alone. Although Kate wasn't at Westminster Abbey, it was reported that she and William were headed to a "private appointment."

Hours before being seen with her husband, Kate issued a statement addressing her Photoshop failure.