Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Likely To Be Snubbed From 2023 Met Gala Due To Never-Ending Royal Family Drama, PR Expert Says
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will most likely not be apart of fashion's biggest night.
According to PR expert Jordan James, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may not be added to the guest list this year due to their endless turmoil with his father King Charles III, Prince William and the rest of the the monarchy.
"It certainly wouldn't come as a major surprise if they were snubbed given their current status within the royal family and the ensuing drama," James explained of Harry and Meghan being snubbed.
"They aren't likely to attend as they will undoubtedly face scrutiny, no matter how hard they may try to minimize fallout — especially with how close this event is to the Royal Coronation," he continued of NYC's bash, which takes place on the first Monday in May.
The former Prince of Wales' Coronation — set to take place on May 6 — is yet another event where the power couple's attendance remains uncertain, despite being extended invitations.
"The kind of symbolism of not going feels a little bit like giving up on the relationship with the royals," royal correspondent Jack Royston explained during a recent interview of their potential absence. "It feels like just kind of admitting defeat and that the rift will never heal. You know, if you don't go back to Britain to see your family for the coronation, then what do you go back for? What is going to be bigger than this?"
If Harry and Meghan do not make an appearance, the journalist went on to say that the next time the entire brood could reunite would be Prince George's future wedding.
"But George is still, you know, an elementary school-age kid," Royston noted. "Like, who is going to have an event of a scale that will actually bring Harry and Meghan back? They might come back to see friends but that's not the same as seeing family members."
The Mirror conducted the interview with James.