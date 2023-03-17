OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Meghan Markle
OK LogoROYALS

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Likely To Be Snubbed From 2023 Met Gala Due To Never-Ending Royal Family Drama, PR Expert Says

harry meghan ppp
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 17 2023, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will most likely not be apart of fashion's biggest night.

According to PR expert Jordan James, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may not be added to the guest list this year due to their endless turmoil with his father King Charles III, Prince William and the rest of the the monarchy.

Article continues below advertisement
harry meghan
Source: mega

"It certainly wouldn't come as a major surprise if they were snubbed given their current status within the royal family and the ensuing drama," James explained of Harry and Meghan being snubbed.

"They aren't likely to attend as they will undoubtedly face scrutiny, no matter how hard they may try to minimize fallout — especially with how close this event is to the Royal Coronation," he continued of NYC's bash, which takes place on the first Monday in May.

Article continues below advertisement
harry meghan
Source: mega

The former Prince of Wales' Coronation — set to take place on May 6 — is yet another event where the power couple's attendance remains uncertain, despite being extended invitations.

"The kind of symbolism of not going feels a little bit like giving up on the relationship with the royals," royal correspondent Jack Royston explained during a recent interview of their potential absence. "It feels like just kind of admitting defeat and that the rift will never heal. You know, if you don't go back to Britain to see your family for the coronation, then what do you go back for? What is going to be bigger than this?"

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle
Article continues below advertisement
harry meghan
Source: mega

If Harry and Meghan do not make an appearance, the journalist went on to say that the next time the entire brood could reunite would be Prince George's future wedding.

"But George is still, you know, an elementary school-age kid," Royston noted. "Like, who is going to have an event of a scale that will actually bring Harry and Meghan back? They might come back to see friends but that's not the same as seeing family members."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!

The Mirror conducted the interview with James.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.