OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Meghan Markle
OK LogoROYALS

Meghan 'Not Brave Enough' To Return For King's Coronation, Ex-Royal Aide Claims: Stunning Prediction Harry Will Go Alone Because Markle 'Will Refuse to Face Music'

meghan markle not brave return coronation harry go alone
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 15 2023, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have yet to announce whether they'll accept King Charles' invitation to his coronation ceremony in May, but Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell has a hunch it may just be a solo trip for the Duke of Sussex.

"It's likely to be incredibly uncomfortable for them if they attend, particularly Meghan," he insisted to a news outlet. "Are they prepared to face the music?"

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle not brave return coronation harry go alone
Source: mega

Burrell admitted he doesn't think the Suits alum is "brave or strong enough to be there" since "she'd have to look in the eyes of a family she's pushed under the bus."

"But I think Harry may come alone and she's probably told him she won't be able to be by his side with him if he does attend," he added.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle not brave return coronation harry go alone
Source: mega

Tensions between the monarchy and the Sussexes have only heightened over the past several months, as Harry shaded his father, stepmom, brother and more in Spare, his memoir that debuted in January. The author's harsh words are probably what prompted Charles to abruptly evict the pair from Frogmore Cottage, an announcement made earlier this month.

The sovereign's bold move likely didn't sit well with the couple, which is why royal expert Christopher Andersen believes Charles may extend an olive branch and offer them an apartment in Buckingham Palace instead.

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

"The last thing Charles wants is to look like a heartless landlord. The king also needs to throw Harry a lifeline — a place where he can bring his family — and feel safe if, at the last minute, the Sussexes decide to show up for the coronation," Andersen previously explained to another publication.

meghan markle not brave return coronation harry go alone
Source: mega

"It remains to be seen whether this will be enough to coax Harry and Meghan back to London for the big day," he said. "Given all the flak they've been getting on both sides of the pond, it's just as likely the Sussexes will opt to shelter in place."

The Mirror reported Burrell's quotes, which he originally gave to Closer.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.