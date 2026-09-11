ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's U.K. Return Was 'Forced' and Tied to Seeking New Financial Opportunities, Expert Says Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's return to the U.K. has sparked speculation about what prompted their surprising move back across the pond. Taylor Camp Sept. 11 2026, Published 4:33 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's surprising return to the U.K. may have been driven by more than a desire to reconnect with the royal family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently moved back to Britain with their two children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, more than six years after leaving royal life behind for California. Now, royal experts are questioning whether changes to the couple's business prospects played a role in their unexpected homecoming.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's U.K. Return May Have Been 'Forced'

Source: MEGA A royal expert claimed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have been 'forced' to reconsider their future as their circumstances changed.

The Sussexes' move back across the pond wasn't necessarily entirely by choice, according to royal commentator Kinsey Schofield, who thinks their dwindling income may have "forced" the relocation. Schofield suggested to The Mirror that the couple's circumstances have changed considerably since they left Britain in 2020, particularly when it comes to the lucrative opportunities they initially secured after settling in California. Other media experts have similarly pointed to a changing financial picture. The couple's original Spotify partnership ended, while their once-massive Netflix arrangement has evolved as the streaming landscape has shifted.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Could Be Looking for New Opportunities

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be looking for new financial opportunities while maintaining ties to both Britain and the United States.

Returning to Britain could give Harry and Meghan access to opportunities on both sides of the Atlantic. Schofield said she suspects the pair want the "best of both worlds," maintaining their independence and commercial opportunities they've enjoyed outside the monarchy while regaining proximity to Britain and Harry's royal connections. The couple reportedly plans to maintain their Montecito, Calif., residence while establishing a home in Britain, allowing the family to move between the two countries.

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle May Be Eyeing an Acting Comeback

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle's professional future remains in the spotlight as questions swirl about what projects she could pursue following her U.K. return.

Meghan's professional future could also look considerably different following the move. The former Suits star has reportedly explored a return to acting, with recent reports linking her to potential television projects in the U.K. Sources close to the Sussexes did not deny reports that acting opportunities factored into their decision to return, while industry gossip indicated Meghan has held preliminary discussions about new roles.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry Has His Own Reasons for Returning Home

Source: MEGA Prince Harry has previously expressed a desire to reconcile with his family after years of tension with the royals.

Business isn't the only possible motivation behind Harry's homecoming. The 41-year-old has spoken openly about wanting to repair his strained relationship with his family, particularly King Charles, and previously said he would "love reconciliation" after years of tension. Harry, Meghan and their children spent time with Charles during a July trip to Britain, and their permanent return could give the king more opportunities to see Archie and Lilibet.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Aren't Returning to Royal Duties

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle remain non-working members of the royal family despite relocating back to the U.K.