Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's U.K. Return Was 'Forced' and Tied to Seeking New Financial Opportunities, Expert Says
Sept. 11 2026, Published 4:33 p.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's surprising return to the U.K. may have been driven by more than a desire to reconnect with the royal family.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently moved back to Britain with their two children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, more than six years after leaving royal life behind for California. Now, royal experts are questioning whether changes to the couple's business prospects played a role in their unexpected homecoming.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's U.K. Return May Have Been 'Forced'
The Sussexes' move back across the pond wasn't necessarily entirely by choice, according to royal commentator Kinsey Schofield, who thinks their dwindling income may have "forced" the relocation.
Schofield suggested to The Mirror that the couple's circumstances have changed considerably since they left Britain in 2020, particularly when it comes to the lucrative opportunities they initially secured after settling in California.
Other media experts have similarly pointed to a changing financial picture. The couple's original Spotify partnership ended, while their once-massive Netflix arrangement has evolved as the streaming landscape has shifted.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Could Be Looking for New Opportunities
Returning to Britain could give Harry and Meghan access to opportunities on both sides of the Atlantic.
Schofield said she suspects the pair want the "best of both worlds," maintaining their independence and commercial opportunities they've enjoyed outside the monarchy while regaining proximity to Britain and Harry's royal connections.
The couple reportedly plans to maintain their Montecito, Calif., residence while establishing a home in Britain, allowing the family to move between the two countries.
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Meghan's professional future could also look considerably different following the move.
The former Suits star has reportedly explored a return to acting, with recent reports linking her to potential television projects in the U.K.
Sources close to the Sussexes did not deny reports that acting opportunities factored into their decision to return, while industry gossip indicated Meghan has held preliminary discussions about new roles.
Prince Harry Has His Own Reasons for Returning Home
Business isn't the only possible motivation behind Harry's homecoming.
The 41-year-old has spoken openly about wanting to repair his strained relationship with his family, particularly King Charles, and previously said he would "love reconciliation" after years of tension.
Harry, Meghan and their children spent time with Charles during a July trip to Britain, and their permanent return could give the king more opportunities to see Archie and Lilibet.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Aren't Returning to Royal Duties
Despite moving back to Harry's home country, the Sussexes aren't resuming their former positions as working royals.
Charles recently authorized a letter reiterating that Harry and Meghan remain non-working members of the royal family and will continue operating as private citizens with their own commercial and charitable interests.