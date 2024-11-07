Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Urged to Move on From Their Royal Family Drama If They Want to Find Success in the U.S.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle publicly complained about the royal family for years, but their tell-alls could be hurting their professional lives in Hollywood.
“Making documentaries has never really gone well for the royals, particularly Prince Edward when he started making lots of documentaries about his own family. That ended in disaster,” royal expert Phil Dampier told an outlet.
“Harry... needs to rein back, and hopefully we’re not going to get any more slagging off the royal family in his documentaries, and he moves into other things," they added.
OK! previously reported a source claimed the Duchess of Sussex wants the royal family to know they "can't just trample all over her."
"The wounds Meghan suffered from her experiences in the royal family cut very deep," the source noted. "Since all the drama over her and Harry’s split from The Firm, she’s been incredibly nervous about facing them again. But she now accepts it’s got to be done."
Due to King Charles' cancer battle, royal watchers continue to wonder if the Duke of Sussex will temporarily take on royal duties.
"Meghan’s stance is that if Harry is going to go back and make a deal with the royals, she needs to be part of it as well," the insider continued. "She wants to show them they can’t just trample all over her and then have Harry come back on his own, as though she can be tossed aside."
- Royal Family Feels Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are 'Digging Themselves Into A Deeper Hole' With Nonstop Tell-Alls, Spills Source
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Relationship With the Royal Family at 'Full Disintegration Point' Over 'Petty' Drama
- Meghan Markle Wants to Show the Royal Family They 'Can't Just Trample All Over Her'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
A separate insider alluded to the Suits star being concerned about her husband returning to the royal fold four years after their explosive move to the U.S.
"Meghan isn't happy at all," the source told an outlet. "She's panicking about Harry being sucked back into his old life."
"For her, it's far better for Harry to be on the outside, so she can have him firmly and safely in her corner," they added. "The thought of him cozying up to his family again has struck a note of panic."
During her time in the U.K, Meghan and Kate Middleton struggled to find common ground, and the insider implied the American duchess hasn't fully forgiven her sister-in-law.
"Meghan still has major issues with Kate and partly blames her for them having to step down," the source claimed.
"I'm sure he's sad about the breakdown because they were very close," they shared. "They looked after each other, and that's what's so sad about it."
"The only way the olive branch is going to happen is if Harry eats some serious humble pie and says I've messed up," the source added.
In Harry & Meghan, Meghan and Kate's incompatibility was discussed in detail.
“I was a hugger and have always been a hugger. I didn’t realize that that was really jarring for a lot of Brits,” Meghan recalled when discussing meeting the future queen for the first time. “I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside.”
“There is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and you are like, ‘Oh, great. We can relax now.’ But that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me,” Meghan admitted.
Dampier spoke to The Sun.