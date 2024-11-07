Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Urged to Move on From Their Royal Family Drama If They Want to Find Success in the U.S.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle publicly complained about the royal family for years, but their tell-alls could be hurting their professional lives in Hollywood.

“Making documentaries has never really gone well for the royals, particularly Prince Edward when he started making lots of documentaries about his own family. That ended in disaster,” royal expert Phil Dampier told an outlet.

“Harry... needs to rein back, and hopefully we’re not going to get any more slagging off the royal family in his documentaries, and he moves into other things," they added.