Royally Adorable! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Cutest Moments With Archie and Lilibet: Photos

Last year, Harry gushed in a 2022 interview that his daughter had "just started walking ... toddling" and was "trying to keep up with her brother" as best as she could. "I'm sure it'll only get more chaotic as they get older," Meghan chimed in about their kiddos.

The 41-year-old also revealed that she loved being able to cook for her family, even right when she wakes up. "I make breakfast for all three of them. It's very important to me. I love doing it," she said of making meals for her spouse and their offspring. "To me, it just feels like the greatest way to start the morning."