Royally Adorable! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Cutest Moments With Archie and Lilibet: Photos
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are so in love with their brood.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may have drama with their family members across the pond, but over in California, the couple could not be happier with their children Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2.
Last year, Harry gushed in a 2022 interview that his daughter had "just started walking ... toddling" and was "trying to keep up with her brother" as best as she could. "I'm sure it'll only get more chaotic as they get older," Meghan chimed in about their kiddos.
The 41-year-old also revealed that she loved being able to cook for her family, even right when she wakes up. "I make breakfast for all three of them. It's very important to me. I love doing it," she said of making meals for her spouse and their offspring. "To me, it just feels like the greatest way to start the morning."
Since their move from the U.K. to Montecito, Calif., the four have continued to quietly enjoy their life. “There’s a cool playhouse in their garden and Archie loves running around the lawn with the dogs. He’s at the age where he can’t keep still," an insider spilled exclusively to OK!. “Harry sees a lot of himself in Archie and Lili takes after Meghan.”
“Lili likes to sit back and take everything in,” the source spilled of the little one's growth. "Meghan and Harry include Archie and Lili in all of their socializing, so they have a few famous friends of their own."
Scroll through the gallery to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's most adorable moments:
Proud parents Harry and Meghan were all smiles as they showed off Archie to the public.
Their firstborn hammed it up for the cameras during his first royal appearance.
Archie and Lilibet got their hands dirty while helping their mom and dad in the garden.
The former Suits actress enjoyed quality time with her son while reading a book.
The happy family of four walked off into the sunset while enjoying the great outdoors.