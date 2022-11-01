Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reveal Daughter Lilibet Has Started Walking: 'She's Trying To Keep Up With Her Brother'

It seems like just yesterday that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their baby girl, but the Duchess of Sussex revealed in a new interview that 16-month-old daughter Lilibet, or "Lili," as she calls her, "has just started walking ... toddling."

The dad-of-two called himself a "proud papa" and noted their little one's "current priorities are trying to keep up with her brother [Archie, 3]."