A Family Affair! Lilibet Meets Royal Relatives At Lowkey 1st Birthday Party
More royal reunions! While honoring Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne, the royal family also had another milestone to celebrate.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle threw Lilibet a low-key garden party at Frogmore Cottage on Saturday, June 4, and it was a birthday for the books!
"It was a lovely do and had everything you’d expect from a child’s birthday party," a source spilled to The Sun of Saturday's festivities. "But there was no formal entertainment. The idea was for it to be very relaxed and casual, with people free to pop in and out as they wished."
The source added it was also a special opportunity for the royal children to meet little Lilibet for the very first time, as well as spend time with Archie now that he's older. Although Prince William and Kate Middleton were unable to make it due to royal obligations in Wales, Zara and Mike Tindall's kids, Mia, 8, Lena, 3, and Lucas, 1, were reportedly invited, as well as Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly's daughters Savannah, 11, and Isla, 10.
As OK! previously reported, the Queen met her great granddaughter for the first time in person the day prior.
The guest list wasn't the only talk of the town — so were the gifts!
"Her first birthday is such a milestone, there was lots of discussion ahead of time about the presents that she would be given on the day," the sourced allegedly dished. "One idea that proved very popular was a £75 pink Volkswagen Beetle ride-on toy, which had been spotted in Selfridges."
As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to mingle with royals and visit their old stomping grounds, it's been rumored the couple finally made peace with certain members of the royal family. They were spotted leaving Prince Charles' home on Friday, June 3, and despite past tensions, sources say Harry and William have also buried the hatchet.
“The brothers needed time for everything to settle down," a source explained. "The family, including William, had been disappointed in the way Harry and Meghan chose to leave the royal family. William sees that Meghan is a good mother and loyal wife, and he is genuinely pleased for his brother. It seems that the two of them have healed the rift and are very much back on their old buddy terms. Meghan’s distance from Kate has also helped heal the friction [between] the two men.”