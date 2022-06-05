A Family Affair! Lilibet Meets Royal Relatives At Lowkey 1st Birthday Party

"It was a lovely do and had everything you’d expect from a child’s birthday party," a source spilled to The Sun of Saturday's festivities. "But there was no formal entertainment. The idea was for it to be very relaxed and casual, with people free to pop in and out as they wished."

The source added it was also a special opportunity for the royal children to meet little Lilibet for the very first time, as well as spend time with Archie now that he's older. Although Prince William and Kate Middleton were unable to make it due to royal obligations in Wales, Zara and Mike Tindall's kids, Mia, 8, Lena, 3, and Lucas, 1, were reportedly invited, as well as Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly's daughters Savannah, 11, and Isla, 10.

As OK! previously reported, the Queen met her great granddaughter for the first time in person the day prior.