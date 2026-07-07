Prince Harry Looked 'Nervous' as He Kicked Off Tension-Filled U.K. Trip Without Wife Meghan Markle, Body Language Expert Claims
July 7 2026, Published 6:17 p.m. ET
Prince Harry made his grand return to the United Kingdom on Monday, July 6, to launch his 2027 Invictus Games and undertake other official royal engagements.
According body language expert Inbaal Honigman, the Duke of Sussex, 41, appeared "nervous" while out and about in London as he flew to his homeland without wife Meghan Markle.
Prince Harry Flew to the U.K. Solo to Launch His 2027 Invictus Games
On Tuesday, July 7, Harry was spotted leaving Chatham House following an event for his sports games.
"Harry's body language betrays a good deal of nervousness, alongside a clear people-pleasing strategy," Honigman said on behalf of Casino Canada.
She noted when he waved to fans and onlookers, he looked like he was trying to "seek approval."
"His fingers are slightly bent and spread apart, creating gaps between them, which suggests a more supplicant approach. Had he waved with a firm, flat palm and his fingers held tightly together, it would have conveyed a stronger sense of authority and leadership," she said.
Prince Harry 'Projected Strength' During His Appearance
"Harry's gentle wave suggests he is looking for reassurance and encouragement," she continued.
The Spare author was also seen fidgeting with his clothing, which showed "signs of nervousness" and suggested he's "conscious of his appearance."
According to Honigman, Harry is attempting to "present himself in the best possible light."
"The moment Harry steps out of the car, he immediately straightens his back and neck, holding his head high. He wastes no time standing at his full height, signaling determination and resolve," she stated. "He makes an instant effort to project strength."
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"As he buttons up his jacket, Harry sends a further signal of resolve and readiness, reinforcing the composed image he is trying to present," the expert revealed.
She also observed "the speed with which the prince adopts a firm, upright posture reflects his determination and willpower."
Prince Harry Lost His Court Case on July 7
"He appears eager to project a strong and resolute presence in front of the press, leaving little room for any impression of weakness or uncertainty," Honigman added.
Meghan, 44, and her kids, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, were meant to travel with Harry to the U.K. this time around, however, the family opted not to tag along due to issues with their security.
The couple and their children were not granted taxpayer-funded security protection for the visit.
Harry's appearance on Tuesday came just hours he lost his High Court privacy case against the publisher of Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday.
The duke claimed — along with A-listers such as Elton John, Elizabeth Hurley and Jude Law’s ex-wife, Sadie Frost — the outlet published stories about them with information that was sourced unlawfully from the 1990s until 2011.