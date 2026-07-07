Prince Harry Looked 'Nervous' as He Kicked Off Tension-Filled U.K. Trip Without Wife Meghan Markle, Body Language Expert Claims

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Prince Harry made his grand return to the United Kingdom on Monday, July 6, to launch his 2027 Invictus Games and undertake other official royal engagements. According body language expert Inbaal Honigman, the Duke of Sussex, 41, appeared "nervous" while out and about in London as he flew to his homeland without wife Meghan Markle.

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Prince Harry Flew to the U.K. Solo to Launch His 2027 Invictus Games

Source: MEGA Prince Harry was seen leaving Chatham House following an event tied to his Invictus Games on July 7.

On Tuesday, July 7, Harry was spotted leaving Chatham House following an event for his sports games. "Harry's body language betrays a good deal of nervousness, alongside a clear people-pleasing strategy," Honigman said on behalf of Casino Canada. She noted when he waved to fans and onlookers, he looked like he was trying to "seek approval." "His fingers are slightly bent and spread apart, creating gaps between them, which suggests a more supplicant approach. Had he waved with a firm, flat palm and his fingers held tightly together, it would have conveyed a stronger sense of authority and leadership," she said.

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Prince Harry 'Projected Strength' During His Appearance

Source: MEGA Prince Harry waved to fans on July 7 in the U.K.

"Harry's gentle wave suggests he is looking for reassurance and encouragement," she continued. The Spare author was also seen fidgeting with his clothing, which showed "signs of nervousness" and suggested he's "conscious of his appearance." According to Honigman, Harry is attempting to "present himself in the best possible light." "The moment Harry steps out of the car, he immediately straightens his back and neck, holding his head high. He wastes no time standing at his full height, signaling determination and resolve," she stated. "He makes an instant effort to project strength."

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Source: MEGA Meghan Markle did not join Prince Harry for his U.K. trip.

"As he buttons up his jacket, Harry sends a further signal of resolve and readiness, reinforcing the composed image he is trying to present," the expert revealed. She also observed "the speed with which the prince adopts a firm, upright posture reflects his determination and willpower."

Prince Harry Lost His Court Case on July 7

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and her family were not granted taxpayer-funded security protection for the U.K. visit.