Prince Harry 'Grows Increasingly Unfriendly' as He Struggles to Embrace Life in the U.S. With 'No Practical Skills'
Prince Harry is adjusting to life in the U.S., but his visa status could weigh in the hands of the 2024 presidential election.
According to one royal biographer, Harry's affinity for the States is waning.
"During his first six months in the States Harry found everything new and exciting, but the glamour is definitely wearing off. However big your garden and Harry and Meghan's garden at Montecito is enormous there's only so much you can do when you have no practical skills and you have always paid people to cook, clean and garden for you. Harry has never done any of these practical things, so after he's taken the dog for a walk in the morning, he finds the day long and lonely," Tom Quinn said. "Meghan does her best to support Harry, but she is in her natural environment and he is in a strange unfamiliar world which grows increasingly unfriendly."
In campaign interviews, Trump alluded to deporting the Duke of Sussex if he were to be elected.
"The couple has taken legal advice because they're seriously worried that if Donald Trump wins the next election Harry's visa may be revoked," Quinn noted. "Trump has insisted that if Harry is found to have lied on his visa application about his admitted drug taking, he could be asked to leave the country."
In Spare, Harry admitted to using illegal substances, and public battles with substance abuse often prevent celebrities from obtaining a green card. Aside from his residency, the Duke of Sussex gave up living behind palace gates when he stepped down from his role.
"Harry initially thought this couldn't possibly happen to him as the normal rules don't apply to a royal prince, but he is increasingly realizing that in the United States being a prince doesn't actually count for very much," Quinn stated.
"But one thing is for sure Harry deeply regrets ever making his drug-taking public," he added. "It never occurred to him that this might end up threatening his whole life plan."
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Hope 'Collecting Trophies' Will Win Over the American Public After Years of Controversy
- Prince Harry's Feud With King Charles Reaches a 'Stalemate' as Duke Waits for 'an Apology'
- Meghan Markle Wants to Get Away to a 'Remote Island' With Prince Harry and Their Kids to 'Have Fun as a Family Without Any Outside Pressure'
While Harry continues to adjust to his new normal, he will receive the Pat Tillman Award at the ESPYs. OK! previously reported royal commentator Kinsey Schofield alluded to the award being the royal's attempt at marketing himself to an American audience after being branded a "Hollywood flop."
“I see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle accepting more trophies for awards that I don’t understand what they’re for,” Schofield said on TalkTV.
“I guess they’re trying to buy the public’s respect, they’re trying to buy good PR through networking and creating these opportunities to collect trophies for their mantle, but I think the public sees through these individuals," she added.
Harry receiving the distinction was slammed by Tillman's mother, Mary, but ESPN clarified that they are honoring the duke's ten years of work with the Invictus Games — which he created after dedicating a decade of his life to the armed forces.
"ESPN, with the support of the Tillman Foundation, is honoring Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, specifically for the work of The Invictus Games Foundation as it celebrates its 10th year promoting healing through the power of sport for military service members and veterans around the world," ESPN shared in a statement to OK!. "While we understand not everyone will agree with all honorees selected for any award, The Invictus Games Foundation does incredible work and ESPN believes this is a cause worth celebrating.”
Mary isn't affiliated with the Pat Tillman Foundation or the award, but she didn't refrain from sharing her opinions.
"I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award," Mary told an outlet.
"There are recipients that are far more fitting. There are individuals working in the veteran community that are doing tremendous things to assist veterans," she continued. "These individuals do not have the money, resources, connections or privilege that Prince Harry has. I feel that those types of individuals should be recognized."
Quinn spoke to The Mirror.