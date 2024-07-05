Prince Harry 'Grows Increasingly Unfriendly' as He Struggles to Embrace Life in the U.S. With 'No Practical Skills'

In Spare, Harry admitted to using illegal substances, and public battles with substance abuse often prevent celebrities from obtaining a green card. Aside from his residency, the Duke of Sussex gave up living behind palace gates when he stepped down from his role.

"Harry initially thought this couldn't possibly happen to him as the normal rules don't apply to a royal prince, but he is increasingly realizing that in the United States being a prince doesn't actually count for very much," Quinn stated.

"But one thing is for sure Harry deeply regrets ever making his drug-taking public," he added. "It never occurred to him that this might end up threatening his whole life plan."