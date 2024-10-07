King Charles Is 'Reluctant' to Follow Queen Camilla's New Lunch Rule

According to reports, the monarch often skips lunch, but now Camilla is pushing her husband to follow the doctor's orders and eat in the middle of the day.

King Charles is currently battling cancer, but Queen Camilla is helping her husband change his lunchtime routine as he undergoes treatment .

"It’s important, particularly if you have got an illness," they added.

“With some reluctance, he now has something to eat at lunchtime – a snack, really," a source shared. “He now eats half an avocado to sustain him through the day."

Charles "will continue with his ongoing cancer treatment right up until he flies," but his medical team is "happy for it to be briefly stopped while he is away."

"The King’s visit to Australia will be His Majesty’s first to a Realm as Monarch, whilst the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa is the first The King will attend as Head of the Commonwealth . In both countries, Their Majesties’ engagements will focus on themes designed to celebrate the best of Australia and Samoa, as well as reflecting aspects of The King and Queen’s work," the blurb continues.

"Their Majesties The King and Queen will undertake an Autumn Tour from Friday 18th – Saturday 26th October 2024. This will include a Royal Visit to Australia, State Visit to The Independent State of Samoa and attendance at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2024," a statement from the royal family website reads.

A spokesperson from Buckingham Palace assured the public that Charles' energy levels will be a top priority during his time Down Under.

"We've had to, as you would with any visit, think about how you can ensure their Majesty's energies are preserved to be at their best," the rep shared.

"There had been some hope earlier in the year for their Majesties to be able to visit New Zealand," they added. "On doctor’s advice, and in close consultation with the Australian and New Zealand governments, that wasn't able to take place. We've had to make some difficult decisions about the program with the Australian government, about where their Majesties can get to."