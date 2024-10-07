or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Prince Charles
OK LogoROYALS

King Charles Is 'Reluctant' to Follow Queen Camilla's New Lunch Rule

king charles reluctant follow queen camilla new lunch rule
Source: MEGA

King Charles and Queen Camilla are preparing for their trip to Australia.

By:

Oct. 7 2024, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

King Charles is currently battling cancer, but Queen Camilla is helping her husband change his lunchtime routine as he undergoes treatment.

According to reports, the monarch often skips lunch, but now Camilla is pushing her husband to follow the doctor's orders and eat in the middle of the day.

Article continues below advertisement
king charles reluctant follow queen camilla new lunch rule
Source: MEGA

King Charles is reportedly eating half an avocado a day for lunch.

“With some reluctance, he now has something to eat at lunchtime – a snack, really," a source shared. “He now eats half an avocado to sustain him through the day."

"It’s important, particularly if you have got an illness," they added.

Article continues below advertisement
king charles reluctant follow queen camilla new lunch rule
Source: MEGA

King Charles will 'pause' cancer treatment while in Australia.

Article continues below advertisement

OK! previously reported Charles will "pause" treatment for his 11-day royal tour of Australia and Samoa.

Charles "will continue with his ongoing cancer treatment right up until he flies," but his medical team is "happy for it to be briefly stopped while he is away."

Article continues below advertisement
king charles reluctant follow queen camilla new lunch rule
Source: MEGA

Queen Camilla has supported King Charles throughout his cancer battle.

MORE ON:
Prince Charles

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Charles and Camilla will begin their trip on October 18.

"Their Majesties The King and Queen will undertake an Autumn Tour from Friday 18th – Saturday 26th October 2024. This will include a Royal Visit to Australia, State Visit to The Independent State of Samoa and attendance at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2024," a statement from the royal family website reads.

"The King’s visit to Australia will be His Majesty’s first to a Realm as Monarch, whilst the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa is the first The King will attend as Head of the Commonwealth. In both countries, Their Majesties’ engagements will focus on themes designed to celebrate the best of Australia and Samoa, as well as reflecting aspects of The King and Queen’s work," the blurb continues.

Article continues below advertisement
king charles reluctant follow queen camilla new lunch rule
Source: MEGA

King Charles returned to public engagements in April.

Article continues below advertisement

A spokesperson from Buckingham Palace assured the public that Charles' energy levels will be a top priority during his time Down Under.

"We've had to, as you would with any visit, think about how you can ensure their Majesty's energies are preserved to be at their best," the rep shared.

"There had been some hope earlier in the year for their Majesties to be able to visit New Zealand," they added. "On doctor’s advice, and in close consultation with the Australian and New Zealand governments, that wasn't able to take place. We've had to make some difficult decisions about the program with the Australian government, about where their Majesties can get to."

Article continues below advertisement

Royal correspondent Jennie Bond thinks Charles' time in Australia will be significant for him.

“Charles is 75, he is not a young man by any means," she told GB News. “He is set to travel to Australia with Camilla, that will be quite testing I should think."

“But he is back on the world scene. That is good news," she noted.

Sources spoke to Daily Mail.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.