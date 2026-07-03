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Prince Harry Shares Queen Elizabeth's Heartwarming Reaction to Archie and Lilibet During Their Final Meeting

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry shared Queen Elizabeth's heartwarming reaction to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet during their final meeting.

July 3 2026, Published 8:59 a.m. ET

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Prince Harry revealed the touching words Queen Elizabeth II used to describe Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet after what became their final meeting.

In his 2023 memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex looked back on the family's June 2022 visit to the U.K. for the late monarch's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

"Archie making deep, chivalrous bows, his baby sister Lilibet cuddling the monarch's shins. Sweetest children, Granny said, sounding bemused," Harry shared, recalling how Queen Elizabeth reacted to seeing his children together.

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Prince Harry Reflected on His Grandmother's Final Moments With His Children

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Image of Prince Harry recalled Queen Elizabeth's touching reaction to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in his memoir Spare.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry recalled Queen Elizabeth's touching reaction to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in his memoir Spare.

Harry added that Elizabeth had expected something different.

"She'd expected them to be a bit more… American, I think? Meaning, in her mind, more rambunctious," he continued.

The June 2022 visit is widely believed to have been the first and only time Elizabeth met Lilibet, who was 1, and Archie, who was 3. As of now, Archie is 7, while Lilibet is 5.

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Prince Harry Paid Tribute to Queen Elizabeth After Her Death

Image of Prince Harry revealed Queen Elizabeth described Archie and Lilibet as the sweetest children during their final meeting in 2022.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry revealed Queen Elizabeth described Archie and Lilibet as the sweetest children during their final meeting in 2022

Queen Elizabeth died in September 2022.

In a personal statement published on the Archewell Foundation website after the Queen's death, the Duke of Sussex looked back on the memories they shared over the years.

He said, "Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren."

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Image of Prince Harry honored Queen Elizabeth after her death, saying he would always cherish the moments she shared with his children.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry honored Queen Elizabeth after her death, saying he would always cherish the moments she shared with his children.

He continued, "I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over."

Harry concluded the tribute by acknowledging his father, writing, "And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III."

According to Harry, these memories stayed with him as he came to terms with her death.

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King Charles Also Met Princess Lilibet for the First Time During the 2022 Visit

Image of King Charles met Princess Lilibet for the first time during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's June 2022 visit to the U.K.
Source: MEGA

King Charles met Princess Lilibet for the first time during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's June 2022 visit to the U.K.

The June 2022 trip also marked King Charles' first meeting with his granddaughter.

At the time, a royal source said that the then-Prince of Wales was delighted to see both of Harry's children, saying, "It was a fantastic visit. The prince was delighted to see his grandson and meet his granddaughter for the first time."

They also described it as "wonderful" that Harry and Meghan Markle would return to Britain.

The source added, "It was very special to have some time with him. He hadn't met Lilibet, his granddaughter, and so to meet her for the first time was very emotional — it was a wonderful thing."

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Image of the June 2022 visit is believed to have been Queen Elizabeth's first and only meeting with Princess Lilibet.
Source: MEGA

The June 2022 visit is believed to have been Queen Elizabeth's first and only meeting with Princess Lilibet.

Harry and Meghan stepped back from their roles as senior working royals in 2020 and later settled in California.

This week, Harry is expected to return to the U.K., as he marks the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.

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