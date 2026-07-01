ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Prince William Honors Princess Diana's Legacy With Solemn Royal Appearance on Her 65th Birthday Source: MEGA Prince William attended the Order of the Thistle service in Edinburgh on what would have been Princess Diana's 65th birthday. Ayesha Zafar July 1 2026, Updated 1:42 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Prince William wore the traditional green velvet robe and feathered hat for the annual Order of the Thistle service at St. Giles' Cathedral.

The Prince of Wales arrived with his uncle, Prince Edward. Soon after, Charles and Camilla were welcomed with a Royal Salute from The King's Body Guard for Scotland, followed by God Save the King. Outside the cathedral, a group of anti-monarchy demonstrators gathered, holding placards that read "What Did You Know?" and chanting "Not my King" against the monarchy.

Article continues below advertisement

William Continues a Cause Close to Diana's Heart

Source: MEGA Prince William said his work on homelessness was inspired by Princess Diana.

The ceremony came a day after William visited Aberdeen as part of his Homewards initiative, which aims to reduce homelessness across the U.K. The project, however, has a personal connection for William. When William and Prince Harry were children, Diana took them to homeless shelters to help them understand the struggles many people face.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA Prince William continues to champion long-term solutions through his Homewards initiative.

Those early experiences shaped William's commitment to the cause. Through Homewards, he works with local communities to help end homelessness. He also supports magazines sold by homeless people and introduced his son, Prince George, to the project during Christmas 2025. William visited Aberdeen just one day before attending the Order of the Thistle service. The back-to-back engagements fell on what would have been Diana's 65th birthday.

Article continues below advertisement

Royal Tradition Took Center Stage in Scotland

Source: MEGA Prince William joined fellow members of the Order of the Thistle for the traditional Scottish service.

The Order of the Thistle is Scotland's highest order of chivalry. It recognizes individuals who have made remarkable contributions to the nation's life. The membership is capped at 16 Knights and Ladies, in addition to the sovereign and select members of the royal family. William was present at the service alongside Charles, Camilla, Edward, and Princess Anne, all of whom are part of this historic order. The ceremony takes place during Royal Week in Scotland and is one of the monarchy's most significant annual events in the northern part of the UK. However, in 1987, Queen Elizabeth II broadened the order by permitting women to join, a decision that is still upheld today.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Princess Diana's commitment to helping people experiencing homelessness continued to inspire William's charitable work decades after her death.