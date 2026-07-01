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Prince William Honors Princess Diana's Legacy With Solemn Royal Appearance on Her 65th Birthday

Split photo of Prince William and Princess Diana
Source: MEGA

Prince William attended the Order of the Thistle service in Edinburgh on what would have been Princess Diana's 65th birthday.

July 1 2026, Updated 1:42 p.m. ET

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Prince William paid tribute to his late mother, Princess Diana, with a special royal appearance on what would have been her 65th birthday.

On Tuesday, July 1, William attended the annual Order of the Thistle service at St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland, alongside King Charles, Queen Camilla, and other prominent members of the royal family.

William, who is known as the Duke of Rothesay in Scotland, wore the Order's ceremonial green velvet robe and a black hat with white ostrich feathers for the event.

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Image of Prince William wore the traditional green velvet robe and feathered hat for the annual Order of the Thistle service at St. Giles' Cathedral.
Source: MEGA

Prince William wore the traditional green velvet robe and feathered hat for the annual Order of the Thistle service at St. Giles' Cathedral.

The Prince of Wales arrived with his uncle, Prince Edward. Soon after, Charles and Camilla were welcomed with a Royal Salute from The King's Body Guard for Scotland, followed by God Save the King.

Outside the cathedral, a group of anti-monarchy demonstrators gathered, holding placards that read "What Did You Know?" and chanting "Not my King" against the monarchy.

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William Continues a Cause Close to Diana's Heart

Image of Prince William said his work on homelessness was inspired by Princess Diana.
Source: MEGA

Prince William said his work on homelessness was inspired by Princess Diana.

The ceremony came a day after William visited Aberdeen as part of his Homewards initiative, which aims to reduce homelessness across the U.K.

The project, however, has a personal connection for William.

When William and Prince Harry were children, Diana took them to homeless shelters to help them understand the struggles many people face.

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Image of Prince William continues to champion long-term solutions through his Homewards initiative.
Source: MEGA

Prince William continues to champion long-term solutions through his Homewards initiative.

Those early experiences shaped William's commitment to the cause.

Through Homewards, he works with local communities to help end homelessness. He also supports magazines sold by homeless people and introduced his son, Prince George, to the project during Christmas 2025.

William visited Aberdeen just one day before attending the Order of the Thistle service. The back-to-back engagements fell on what would have been Diana's 65th birthday.

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Royal Tradition Took Center Stage in Scotland

Image of Prince William joined fellow members of the Order of the Thistle for the traditional Scottish service.
Source: MEGA

Prince William joined fellow members of the Order of the Thistle for the traditional Scottish service.

The Order of the Thistle is Scotland's highest order of chivalry. It recognizes individuals who have made remarkable contributions to the nation's life.

The membership is capped at 16 Knights and Ladies, in addition to the sovereign and select members of the royal family.

William was present at the service alongside Charles, Camilla, Edward, and Princess Anne, all of whom are part of this historic order.

The ceremony takes place during Royal Week in Scotland and is one of the monarchy's most significant annual events in the northern part of the UK.

However, in 1987, Queen Elizabeth II broadened the order by permitting women to join, a decision that is still upheld today.

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Image of Princess Diana's commitment to helping people experiencing homelessness continued to inspire William's charitable work decades after her death.
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana's commitment to helping people experiencing homelessness continued to inspire William's charitable work decades after her death.

The event carried extra meaning this year because it coincided with Princess Diana's 65th birthday.

Diana passed away in 1997 due to a car accident in Paris, yet her legacy continues to influence William's public endeavors, especially his dedication to aiding those in need.

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