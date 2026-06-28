Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Travel to Europe as They 'Reassess' Their U.K. Visit With Their Kids Amid Security Protection Issue: Source
June 28 2026, Published 1:51 p.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly vacationing in Europe just days before they are set to visit the United Kingdom alongside their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are headed to England next month to launch their 2027 Invictus Games, however, questions surrounding their security protection are still up in the air.
Meghan Markle Has Not Been in the United Kingdom Since 2022
The U.K. stopover is set to be Meghan and her children's first visit since 2022.
Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, are allegedly also scheduled to have a meeting with grandpa King Charles.
However, Harry, 41, is reportedly reconsidering the trip as the family was not granted taxpayer-funded police protection.
Prince Harry Is 'Distraught' Over the U.K. Visit
A source told The Guardian on Sunday, June 28, security was “pulled out from under their feet at the 11th hour" and the Invictus Games founder is not too happy about it.
Harry is “distraught” at the denial of the security protection, as he believes his family will be “chased by paparazzi wherever they go from the moment they step off the plane.”
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Children Set to Visit U.K. for First Time in 4 Years as Duke Is Desperate for His Kids to 'Know' King Charles
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- Meghan Markle Will Bring Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to the U.K. on 1 Condition
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While the Spare author is reportedly looking into other options to try to make his trip to the U.K. still happen, he “fears this would not be possible without proper security arrangements."
“He’s looking at every option to try and get the family here safely and keep them safe when they’re on the ground,” the source said. “If he can find a way to do that, he will.”
“The hope is they can meet their grandfather, but there is no way that can happen if they are chased by paparazzi,” the insider went on. “He won’t put his children through that.”
King Charles Offered Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Royal Accommodations
“Harry is reassessing things,” a different source told The Sun. “Ultimately, he is going to do everything he can to find a way to bring them over safely.”
Charles, 77, also offered Harry and Meghan, 44, royal accommodations, however, the location has not been revealed.
According to People, the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (RAVEC) has not yet done a Risk Management Board review of Harry's security settlements.
If the Sussexes plan to stay at one of Charles' residences, they would be protected under the existing security arrangements at the homes.
Harry and the Suits star reportedly plan to stay in both royal properties and in private accommodations during their U.K. visit.