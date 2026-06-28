Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Travel to Europe as They 'Reassess' Their U.K. Visit With Their Kids Amid Security Protection Issue: Source

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly vacationing in Europe just days before they are set to visit the United Kingdom alongside their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are headed to England next month to launch their 2027 Invictus Games, however, questions surrounding their security protection are still up in the air.

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Meghan Markle Has Not Been in the United Kingdom Since 2022

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle was last in the U.K. in September 2022 for Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

The U.K. stopover is set to be Meghan and her children's first visit since 2022. Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, are allegedly also scheduled to have a meeting with grandpa King Charles. However, Harry, 41, is reportedly reconsidering the trip as the family was not granted taxpayer-funded police protection.

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Prince Harry Is 'Distraught' Over the U.K. Visit

Source: MEGA King Charles is scheduled to see his grandkids next month.

A source told The Guardian on Sunday, June 28, security was “pulled out from under their feet at the 11th hour" and the Invictus Games founder is not too happy about it. Harry is “distraught” at the denial of the security protection, as he believes his family will be “chased by paparazzi wherever they go from the moment they step off the plane.”

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Source: MEGA King Charles offered the Sussexes royal accommodations for their visit.

While the Spare author is reportedly looking into other options to try to make his trip to the U.K. still happen, he “fears this would not be possible without proper security arrangements." “He’s looking at every option to try and get the family here safely and keep them safe when they’re on the ground,” the source said. “If he can find a way to do that, he will.” “The hope is they can meet their grandfather, but there is no way that can happen if they are chased by paparazzi,” the insider went on. “He won’t put his children through that.”

King Charles Offered Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Royal Accommodations

Source: MEGA Prince Harry is 'looking at every option to try and get the family here safely.'