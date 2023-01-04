Prince Harry's Claims That His Family Won't Reconcile Are 'Complete And Unadulterated Nonsense,' Palace Sources Say

Despite Prince Harry’s shocking allegations that his father, King Charles III, and his older brother, Prince William, had “no willingness to reconcile” amid their ongoing tensions, it seems sources close to Buckingham Palace are firing back, denouncing the Spare author’s claims as “complete and unadulterated nonsense.”

Citing the King’s open invitation for Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, to spend Christmas with the royals even after hearing pair’s harsh claims in their recent Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, one insider dismissed Harry’s reconciliation comments as being “outrageous.”