OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Prince Harry
OK LogoROYALS

Prince Harry's Claims That His Family Won't Reconcile Are 'Complete And Unadulterated Nonsense,' Palace Sources Say

prince harry new new new pp
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 3 2023, Published 7:09 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Despite Prince Harry’s shocking allegations that his father, King Charles III, and his older brother, Prince William, had “no willingness to reconcile” amid their ongoing tensions, it seems sources close to Buckingham Palace are firing back, denouncing the Spare author’s claims as “complete and unadulterated nonsense.”

Citing the King’s open invitation for Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, to spend Christmas with the royals even after hearing pair’s harsh claims in their recent Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, one insider dismissed Harry’s reconciliation comments as being “outrageous.”

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry new new new
Source: mega

“It takes some audacity to say that when his father invited him to stay at his house when in the U.K., invited him to spend Christmas with the rest of the family and continued to make public statements of support,” explained one source.

PRINCE HARRY ADMITS 'I WOULD LIKE TO HAVE MY FATHER & BROTHER BACK' EVEN THOUGH 'THEY'VE SHOWN NO WILLINGNESS TO RECONCILE'

But it’s not just Christmas. Beyond Harry and Charles allegedly enjoying multiple “good-natured and enjoyable” video calls over the past several months, the monarch also purportedly invited his son and daughter-in-law to drop by his Gloucestershire home before Queen Elizabeth II’s passing in September. The King allegedly encouraged the couple and their two children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, to drop by Scotland during their family vacation this year.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry new new new
Source: mega

This denunciation comes shortly after Harry detailed his family situation during a recent TV appearance days before his memoir is set to hit shelves.

"They've shown no willingness to reconcile," the royal explained in a clip promoting his 90-minute special alongside host Tom Bradby, entitled Harry: The Interview. "I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back."

Article continues below advertisement

"It never needed to be this way, the leaking and the planting ..." he elaborated of his dynamic with his relatives, reiterating that he wanted “a family — not an institution."

PRINCE HARRY'S MEMOIR WILL REVEAL HOW 'HE'S ALWAYS PLAYED SECOND FIDDLE' TO PRINCE WILLIAM, FEUD WILL BE COVERED

The Mirror previously reported on the response to Harry’s allegations against his family.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.