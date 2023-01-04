Prince Harry's Claims That His Family Won't Reconcile Are 'Complete And Unadulterated Nonsense,' Palace Sources Say
Despite Prince Harry’s shocking allegations that his father, King Charles III, and his older brother, Prince William, had “no willingness to reconcile” amid their ongoing tensions, it seems sources close to Buckingham Palace are firing back, denouncing the Spare author’s claims as “complete and unadulterated nonsense.”
Citing the King’s open invitation for Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, to spend Christmas with the royals even after hearing pair’s harsh claims in their recent Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, one insider dismissed Harry’s reconciliation comments as being “outrageous.”
“It takes some audacity to say that when his father invited him to stay at his house when in the U.K., invited him to spend Christmas with the rest of the family and continued to make public statements of support,” explained one source.
But it’s not just Christmas. Beyond Harry and Charles allegedly enjoying multiple “good-natured and enjoyable” video calls over the past several months, the monarch also purportedly invited his son and daughter-in-law to drop by his Gloucestershire home before Queen Elizabeth II’s passing in September. The King allegedly encouraged the couple and their two children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, to drop by Scotland during their family vacation this year.
This denunciation comes shortly after Harry detailed his family situation during a recent TV appearance days before his memoir is set to hit shelves.
"They've shown no willingness to reconcile," the royal explained in a clip promoting his 90-minute special alongside host Tom Bradby, entitled Harry: The Interview. "I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back."
"It never needed to be this way, the leaking and the planting ..." he elaborated of his dynamic with his relatives, reiterating that he wanted “a family — not an institution."
