Prince Harry's Memoir Will Reveal How 'He's Always Played Second Fiddle' To Prince William, Feud Will Be Covered

“At the heart of this book lies a sibling rivalry between little brother and big brother," a source explained. "It will reveal Harry’s bitterness and feelings of unfairness that by the nature of hierarchy and birthright that he always played second fiddle to older William."

After Harry, 38, and Meghan Markle, 41, left the royal family and moved to California, their decision didn't sit well with the 40-year-old. As a result, the two have barely spoken over the last few years — something that will be touched upon in the prince's new book.