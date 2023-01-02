Prince Harry Admits 'I Would Like To Have My Father & Brother Back' Even Though 'They've Shown No Willingness To Reconcile'
Prince Harry is preparing for the Tuesday, January 10, release of his memoir by engaging in a global press tour. Two days before Spare's debut, his 90-minute special with Tom Bradby, Harry: The Interview, will air on ITV.
"It never needed to be this way, the leaking and the planting ..." he expressed to Bradby of how he and Meghan Markle were treated by The Firm prior to their 2020 departure. "I want a family — not an institution."
While the Duke of Sussex alleged the palace could have issued statements to debunk nasty rumors, they refused to do so because "they feel that it's somehow better to keep us as the villain."
"They've shown no willingness to reconcile," Harry continued. "I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back."
The interview is also said to cover his feelings over the death of his mother, Princess Diana, his problems with life as a royal and what's in store for his future in California.
"Harry's version of events contains many elements we've never heard before, as viewers will see," network exec Ian Rumsey shared. "It is a raw and intimate perspective on his relationships with the people closest to him and the moments that have shaped him."
ITV exec Michael Jermey noted it's "extremely rare for a member of the royal family to speak so openly about their experience at the heart of the institution," making it something everyone "should want to watch."
On the same day as the ITV interview, CBS will air Harry's appearance on 60 Minutes, where he'll give the scoop to Anderson Cooper.
Despite the Invictus Games founder's confession of wanting to make amends with his relatives, his book's Tuesday, January 10, release may prevent Prince William and King Charles from wanting to do so, especially since a portion of the tome will cover how Harry felt living in his sibling's spotlight.
"At the heart of this book lies a sibling rivalry between little brother and big brother," a source spilled. "It will reveal Harry’s bitterness and feelings of unfairness that by the nature of hierarchy and birthright that he always played second fiddle to older William."
The Mirror reported the details of Harry: The Interview.