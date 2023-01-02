'Silence Is Betrayal': Prince Harry To Dish On Explosive Memoir In '60 Minutes' Interview With Anderson Cooper

As OK! reported, Harry's highly anticipated book will cover his childhood, mental health struggles, his issues with royal life and more.

"I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," he stated in the 2021 press release. I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."

Harry's 60 Minutes interview airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 8, on CBS.