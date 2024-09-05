Prince Harry Returning to the Royal Family After Struggling in Hollywood Would Be a 'Disaster'
Prince Harry is continuing to adjust to life outside of the royal fold, but his failures in Hollywood and King Charles' cancer battle could open the door for a royal return.
When the Duke of Sussex first left the U.K., he hoped to split his time between North America and the U.K., but Queen Elizabeth ruled against her grandson becoming a part-time royal.
"The King feels similar to his late mother — there's no half in, half out," former royal butler Grant Harrold told GB News.
"If Harry does come back, he can't do his media work and be a royal. It's not something that they will want to support or endorse or have any sort of connection to," Harrold explained.
When Harry and Meghan Markle relocated to California, the couple secured several contracts in the entertainment industry. However, their work in media could become a conflict of interest for the royals.
"This is an actual member of the family getting involved in television. It hasn't worked before with other members of the royal family. It's a bit of a disaster," Harrold stated.
"I think the King will, if he was to ask him to come back and support or be involved, he wouldn't want him dilly-dallying and would want him focused on royal duties," the former staffer explained.
Aside from his work as a producer, Prince William could be the person standing between the duke and being a senior royal again. OK! previously reported a source claimed the Prince of Wales has "written Harry out of his script."
"They were sat two or three rows back from the front, not at the back, but they were on opposite sides of the aisle," a source stated when discussing their attendance at Lord Robert Fellowes' funeral. "And then there were family members on the rest of the seats between them, so maybe that is something that was arranged."
The siblings were reunited at Fellowes' memorial service, but grieving Princess Diana's brother-in-law wasn't enough for the brothers to reconcile.
Initially, sources claimed Harry wouldn't attend the event to avoid "royal family drama," but he was able to privately support his aunt Lady Jane Fellowes.
"A lot of people were taking the chance to speak to them. They were only about five yards from each other, it was virtually back to back," they said. "When we left the reception they were both still there, but as we were on a walk we saw Harry driven off in a black Range Rover."
Harry and William's relationship was greatly impacted by Spare, as the veteran painted the future king as violent.
"Prince William and Harry are currently not on speaking terms, and everything was carefully choreographed so that they wouldn’t have to interact with each other," American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield noted. "There was nothing joint about this appearance. It was two family members showing their respect in a personal capacity. Off duty."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Aside from William's temper, Harry threw jabs at William's appearance.
"Prince Harry has done irreparable damage to his relationship with his brother," Schofield shared. "Harry can deny his intention in hurting members of his family through the release of Spare, but quotes like, ‘his alarming baldness, more advanced than my own; his famous resemblance to Mommy, fading with time.’ That was unnecessary and cruel. That came from a place of envy and bitterness."