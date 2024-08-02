Prince Harry Set to Skip Uncle Lord Robert Fellowes' Funeral to Avoid 'Royal Family Drama'
Princess Diana's brother-in-law Lord Robert Fellowes passed away on Thursday, July 29, but Prince Harry is expected to miss the funeral due to ongoing "royal family drama."
“The death will be a huge blow to the Spencer family. In normal times it would be unimaginable that Harry would not be there to support Jane. Of course, he would want to be there," a source told an outlet.
“It will be a huge gathering of the Spencer clan," they continued. "But these are not normal times and it may well be that everyone feels Harry’s attendance would just create too much drama. It will be very sad for him if he can’t make it.”
Harry left the royal fold in 2020, but the Duke of Sussex remained close to his aunt Jane, as she attended Princess Lilibet's christening in California. OK! previously reported former royal butler Grant Harrold thinks Harry mending things with the Windsors can't be fixed overnight.
“I still think they will reconcile at one point as they get older because I can't see two people that were so close like William and Harry not getting on again," Harrold said on behalf of Slingo.
"I understand how it happened, family fallouts are common but there’s always part of you that wants to fix it even though it may not be the same relationship as it was before," he added.
In Spare, the Duke of Sussex painted William as ill-tempered, and the brothers haven't been photographed in the same room since King Charles' 2023 coronation.
"Time’s a healer and I’ve noticed they haven’t said much, they’ve been very low-key and that can be showing that they are changing their direction," Harrold noted. "It’s possible that over time that could be fixed. But the only thing I am aware of is William has this massive thing about trust. I think that’s the tricky bit and could hold them back."
- Hope Amid Royal Conflict: Prince Harry and Prince William's 'Very Bad' Rift Could Be Mended After All
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Declare They Want to 'Protect' Their 'Amazing' Children in Rare Joint Interview: Watch
- King Charles and Queen Camilla 'Will Send' Birthday Wishes to Meghan Markle Privately Amid Their Ongoing Rift
While promoting Spare, Harry said, "I want a family, not an institution," but it's been challenging for the veteran to stay close to his relatives while criticizing the monarchy.
“If Harry wanted to go back into the royal family, it’s not just William and Catherine, but his dad, the King and the whole organization," Harrold explained. "Harry attacked the whole lot so for him to suddenly change things they’ll be saying oh this could be risky."
"They could let him back in but he could backstab them. So I think William will just let time play its way and see how long it takes for things to heal," he added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Despite Harrold's perception of the rift, ex-staffer Paul Burrell thinks the bridge between Harry and William is burned.
“There is no room for any reconciliation now, they just don't trust him. He's worn away all the trust that they had in him," Burrell admitted. "They can't invite him back into the fold because they know that when he gets back to America, he'll tell Meghan everything and then the rest of the world will know exactly what's happening."
Insiders spoke to The Daily Beast.