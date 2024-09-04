or
Prince William Has 'Written Prince Harry Out of the Script' After the Brothers Failed to Reconcile at Their Uncle's Funeral

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship was impacted by 'Spare.'

Sept. 4 2024, Published 2:31 p.m. ET

Prince William and Prince Harry both attended their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes' funeral, but insiders claimed the siblings' grief failed to reunite them.

Source: MEGA

A source claimed Prince Harry and Prince William failed to reconcile at their uncle's funeral.

According to a source, William has "written Harry out of his script."

In Spare, Harry publicly complained about the Prince of Wales, and the book negatively impacted his relationship with William.

"They were sat two or three rows back from the front, not at the back, but they were on opposite sides of the aisle," a source stated. "And then there were family members on the rest of the seats between them, so maybe that is something that was arranged."

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry is based in California.

Initially, rumors began to circulate that Harry would avoid the gathering due to his ongoing "royal family drama," but he managed to support his aunt Lady Jane Fellowes and the Spencers.

"A lot of people were taking the chance to speak to them. They were only about five yards from each other, it was virtually back to back," they continued. "When we left the reception they were both still there, but as we were on a walk we saw Harry driven off in a black Range Rover."

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry publicly complained about royal life.

OK! previously reported royal expert Hilary Fordwich claimed the brothers failed to communicate during their brief reunion.

"The brothers were at the back of the church, apart," Fordwich told an outlet. "They neither spoke to each other nor were seen looking at each other."

Source: MEGA

Prince William is focused on Kate Middleton's health.

William and Harry remained close to Princess Diana's family, but their appearance focused on the Spencer brood instead of their rivalry.

"Prince William and Harry are currently not on speaking terms, and everything was carefully choreographed so that they wouldn’t have to interact with each other," American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield noted. "There was nothing joint about this appearance. It was two family members showing their respect in a personal capacity. Off duty."

In Spare, Harry threw various jabs at the future king.

"Prince Harry has done irreparable damage to his relationship with his brother," Schofield shared. "Harry can deny his intention in hurting members of his family through the release of Spare, but quotes like, ‘his alarming baldness, more advanced than my own; his famous resemblance to Mommy, fading with time.’ That was unnecessary and cruel. That came from a place of envy and bitterness."

Aside from his feud with Harry, William is expected to prioritize Kate Middleton's health as she battles cancer.

"Kate’s still very much focusing on her healing, and they decided to create a firm boundary to protect her from all the stress and upset Harry and Meghan [Markle] create, which understandably has a negative impact on her physical health, as well as her mental health," a source shared.

"Kate and William have put a self-imposed ban on anything Meghan and Harry-related, as they take time out to enjoy some much-needed respite and family time," the insider noted.

William is being protective of Kate's well-being during a challenging period for the Wales family.

"William was sick and tired of seeing how triggered and anxious Kate would become every time Meghan and Harry would do or say something that negatively impacted them — no matter how subtle — and as soon as he suggested it, Kate agreed it was vital for them all," the source said.

Sources spoke to The Times.

