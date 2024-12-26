Prince Harry Slammed for His 'Hypocritical' Faux Royal Tours After Years of Complaining About Security
Prince Harry often depicts the U.K. as dangerous, but his travels to Nigeria and Colombia could indicate that something else is preventing the Duke of Sussex from bringing Meghan Markle home.
"Harry and Meghan visiting Colombia caught a lot of us off guard because Prince Harry said he was too fearful to bring his wife back to the U.K. because he said X, Y and Z would happen and laid out some very extreme examples of things he feared," American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told GB News.
"I feel Prince Harry would be very well protected in the U.K. It does feel a little hypocritical," she added.
Due to the Sussexes not being working members of the royal family, their international trips have been greatly criticized.
"These tours are typically to build diplomatic and trade alliances on behalf of a government, so truly, what are they doing?'" Schofield asked, as the Sussexes flew to Colombia and Nigeria as private citizens.
"It seems like they have different priorities," she added.
According to reports, providing sufficient protection for the Sussexes was expensive for the two nations.
"If you're going to places like Nigeria, like Colombia, which have huge socio-economic problems... and you're turning up wearing tens of thousands of pounds worth of designer clothes — it really doesn't send the right message," commentator Russell Myers said.
- Prince Harry Declares 'There Is No Possibility' to Keep Meghan Markle and Their Kids Safe in the U.K. Without Royal Security
- Caught in a Lie? Queen Elizabeth Wanted Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Have 'Effective Security,' New Letter Reveals
- Prince Harry Admits He 'Felt Forced' to Leave the Royal Family in 2020
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In Tabloids on Trial, Harry admitted he was worried about extremists attacking Meghan and their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in England.
“It’s still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read,” Harry said in the documentary. “And whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”
In Harry & Meghan, the Suits star was overwhelmed with emotions when discussing how the negative attention she received in the U.K. made her fear for her well-being.
"You are making people want to kill me," Meghan said with tears in her eyes. "It's not just a tabloid. It's not just some story. You are making me scared."'
"That night, to be up and down in the middle of the night looking down my hallway like, are we safe? Are the doors locked? Is security on? That's real! Are my babies safe?" the mom-of-two asked.
The High Court ruled against Harry in his security lawsuit, but the duke admitted that he hoped to stay in his home country before immigrating to the U.S.
"It was with great sadness for both of us that my wife and I felt forced to step back from this role and leave the country in 2020. The U.K. is my home," Harry said in his witness statement in his legal battle to maintain police personnel in the U.K.
"The U.K. is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the U.S.," the famous redhead stated.