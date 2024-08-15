Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Slammed for Their 'Hypocrisy' as Couple Heads to Colombia After Branding the U.K. as 'Dangerous'

"I've never hidden my thoughts on these two, I really can't stand them if I'm honest. He's as wet and as hypocritical as they come, and she's one massive diva," Adam Brooks told GB News.

"It's a shame because in 2018, I threw a party for their wedding, the nation was on a buzz," Brooks continued. "I thought it would help race relations, and I thought it was great that he was marrying her, but she's just turned out to be a disaster. And I think she's nearly split up the royal family."