Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Slammed for Their 'Hypocrisy' as Couple Heads to Colombia After Branding the U.K. as 'Dangerous'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle landed in Colombia on Thursday, August 15, but their trip is causing controversy as the Duke of Sussex continues to discuss his security concerns about the U.K.
"I've never hidden my thoughts on these two, I really can't stand them if I'm honest. He's as wet and as hypocritical as they come, and she's one massive diva," Adam Brooks told GB News.
"It's a shame because in 2018, I threw a party for their wedding, the nation was on a buzz," Brooks continued. "I thought it would help race relations, and I thought it was great that he was marrying her, but she's just turned out to be a disaster. And I think she's nearly split up the royal family."
Labour Minister Bill Rammell traveled to the region during his career and required personnel while there.
"As a minister, I went to Colombia three times, and I only went with protection officers because it's one of the most dangerous countries in the world," Rammell claimed.
"However, I think you can have some sympathy for him. He's a damaged young man, he lost his mother at a very early age and that's clearly scarred him," he continued. "He's estranged from his father and his brother, and speaking as a human being, not a monarchist, I think that's very sad."
The success of the Sussexes' May trip to Nigeria opened the door for more international opportunities, but commentators believe the Sussexes' Archewell initiatives don't align with the social and political concerns in the West African country and Colombia.
"Did they call out Boko Haram and the kidnapping of schoolgirls when they were in Nigeria? I don't think they did," Emma Webb stated.
"For young people in both Colombia and Nigeria, online harms are probably the least of their worries and the two of them just seem so out of touch," Webb continued. "There is something kind of absurd about the two of them. It's almost a kind of level of detachment that is delusional in some way."
OK! previously reported Harry discussed his fears about bringing Meghan and their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to his homeland in a documentary.
“It’s still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read,” Harry said in Tabloids on Trial. “And whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”