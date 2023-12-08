Prince Harry Admits He 'Felt Forced' to Leave the Royal Family in 2020

"It was with great sadness for both of us that my wife and I felt forced to step back from this role and leave the country in 2020. The U.K. is my home," Harry said in his Thursday, December 7, court witness statement.

The Duke of Sussex is currently fighting the Home Office to maintain his security privileges while in the U.K. and revealed he didn't enthusiastically become an expatriate.

"The U.K. is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the U.S.," the famous redhead continued.