Meghan Markle Will Bring Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to the U.K. on 1 Condition
Meghan Markle and her two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, haven't visited the U.K. since 2022, but the Duchess of Sussex is willing to bring them to London under one condition.
According to a source, “If it is deemed safe from a security standpoint, it’s likely she’ll give her blessing for Harry to take Archie and Lilibet to see their grandpa King Charles at some point.”
“And in terms of logistics, having a place in Portugal will make that easier, because Meghan can fly over with the kids without feeling trapped,” the insider added.
Since moving to the U.S., the Sussexes have expressed concerns about existing threats in the U.K. and losing their personnel privileges. OK! previously reported royal expert Tom Quinn claimed the Suits star has reservations about the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.
"Meghan has said she's only prepared to return to England if she and Harry have a place of their own and the security they both feel is essential," Quinn told an outlet.
"Meghan will never return to the U.K. and stay with her husband's relatives," Quinn continued.
Earlier this year, Harry admitted how fearful he is about the Duchess of Sussex going back to the U.K.
“It’s still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read,” the father-of-two said in Tabloids on Trial. “And whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”
A source close to Harry validated his concerns about the flying to London.
“The threat is very real. He needs protection. The idea that the security forces wouldn’t allow anything to happen is a very glib dismissal of the reality of the threat the family faces," the source shared.
Harry lost his lawsuit against the Home Office to retain his security privileges, but he was vocal about his decision to move to the U.S. in his 2023 witness statement.
"It was with great sadness for both of us that my wife and I felt forced to step back from this role and leave the country in 2020. The U.K. is my home," Harry said in his witness statement.
"The U.K. is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the U.S.," the famous redhead continued.
The Invictus Games founder claimed he wants Archie and Lilibet to spend time in his native nation, but he isn't willing to take risks with their well-being.
"That cannot happen if it’s not possible to keep them safe when they are on U.K. soil. I cannot put my wife in danger like that and, given my experiences in life, I am reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm’s way too," he added.
