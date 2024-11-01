Since moving to the U.S., the Sussexes have expressed concerns about existing threats in the U.K. and losing their personnel privileges. OK! previously reported royal expert Tom Quinn claimed the Suits star has reservations about the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.

"Meghan has said she's only prepared to return to England if she and Harry have a place of their own and the security they both feel is essential," Quinn told an outlet.

"Meghan will never return to the U.K. and stay with her husband's relatives," Quinn continued.