Prince Harry's ESPY Award Slammed by War Hero Pat Tillman's Mother: 'I Am Shocked'

Prince Harry is set to receive the Pat Tilman Award at the upcoming ESPYs, but the war hero's mother, Mary Tillman, doesn't approve of the duke receiving the accolade.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry served in the military for 10 years.

"I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award," Mary told an outlet. "There are recipients that are far more fitting. There are individuals working in the veteran community that are doing tremendous things to assist veterans," she continued. "These individuals do not have the money, resources, connections or privilege that Prince Harry has. I feel that those types of individuals should be recognized."

Although Mary has her reservations about the choice, ESPN confirmed that she is "not associated with the Pat Tillman Foundation and has never been involved with the selection of recipients nor been informed of previous recipients when they were selected."

Source: MEGA Pat Tillman died while in Afghanistan.

Pat was an NFL player who famously left the sport after 9/11 to enlist in the U.S. military, but the athlete died by friendly fire while serving in Afghanistan. ESPN analyst Pat McAfee accused the network of “trying to piss people off” with their decision. “It’s going to Prince Harry,” McAfee said on his talk show. "Who I don’t even think is a Prince anymore, right? He said don’t call me that? See, why does the ESPYs do this s---?" “This is like actually the most embarrassing thing I’ve seen in my entire life,” he added.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games after retiring from the military.

The Pat Tillman Award for Service is given to people whose dedication to service left a positive impact on the world of sports. “These honorees have used their platforms to change the world and make it more inclusive for marginalized and suffering communities, demonstrating incredible resilience, positivity and perseverance, and we’re thrilled to celebrate them at the 2024 ESPYs,” VP of Production at ESPN Kate Jackson shared.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry often advocates for veterans.

Although there has been pushback surrounding the Duke of Sussex receiving the nomination, Harry released a statement about the upcoming event. “This one is for our entire service community,” Harry stated. In previous years, Invictus Games participants were given the distinction.

However, a spokesperson doubled down on their decision. "ESPN, with the support of the Tillman Foundation, is honoring Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, specifically for the work of The Invictus Games Foundation as it celebrates its 10th year promoting healing through the power of sport for military service members and veterans around the world," ESPN shared in a statement given to OK! "While we understand not everyone will agree with all honorees selected for any award, The Invictus Games Foundation does incredible work and ESPN believes this is a cause worth celebrating.”

When Harry created the Invictus Games, he was still a working member of the royal family, but he has expanded its reach since relocating to the U.S. "I have witnessed first-hand how the power of sport can positively impact the lives of wounded, injured and sick Servicemen and women in their journey of recovery," Harry shared on the royal website. "I am extremely proud that we are bringing an event like this to the U.K. for the first time and believe it can have a long-lasting impact on the well-being of those who have served their nations so bravely," he exclaimed.

The spokesperson spoke to Fox News Digital. Mary spoke to Daily Mail.