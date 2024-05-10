Meghan Markle Believes Prince Harry Being a 'Controversial Royal' Helps Their American Rebrand
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry landed in Abuja, Nigeria, on Friday, May 10, and one royal expert thinks the duo's infamous "Megxit" scandal is helping to mold their brand in the U.S. and internationally.
"Meghan knows that much of the world still sees the Sussexes as members of the royal family despite the fact that they are no longer working royals," Tom Quinn told an outlet.
"Their tour of Nigeria will be dressed up as a quasi-royal visit – in fact, Meghan believes that as controversial royals she and Harry actually have more appeal," he continued.
Quinn later hinted at the couple's time in West Africa only helps their reputation — not hurt it.
"She feels that people are more interested in them because, as she sees it, she has become a kind of Cinderella figure — a princess hurt and broken by a callous, cold, stuck-up royal family," he explained.
Quinn claimed Meghan was "completely deluding herself with this idea," adding, "But the visit to Nigeria fits with her sense of mission, her sense that she can do a great deal of good in the world helping the poor, and women and children."
The Nigerian Defence Headquarters announced the Sussexes would travel to the West African nation to further promote the Invictus Games.
“The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has expressed its honor and delight for the acceptance of the Duke of Sussex, His Royal Highness, Prince Harry and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan to visit Nigeria in May, 2024," the Nigerian Defence Headquarters said.
“During their stay in the country, they will be meeting with service members and will be hosted to arrays of cultural activities," the blurb continued. “It would be recalled that Prince Harry, the Duke of Duchess founded the Invictus games, an international multi-sporting event which offers recovery pathway for international wounded, injured and sick service men and women. It also gives soldiers awareness and recognition in society to support their path in rehabilitation."
“The visit is to consolidate Nigeria’s stronghold at the game and the possibility of hosting the event later years," the statement noted. “The Honourable Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar Badaru, who was at Germany at last year’s event, has accepted to host the games when granted to Nigeria."
Although the Sussexes left the U.K. four years ago, the duo relaunched their Archewell website using their royal titles and crest. OK! previously reported royal expert Ingrid Seward believes Queen Elizabeth would've been disappointed in the couple's professional decisions.
"The late Queen was fond of Harry and Meghan. She saw their potential as a couple working for the Commonwealth – her Commonwealth. It was her father's legacy," Seward told an outlet. "Then it became hers."
"The Queen saw Meghan's mixed-race heritage, her youth and style combined with intelligence, as a major plus for the monarchy," Seward explained. "Imagine her distress when everything she had hoped for from Harry and Meghan failed to materialize. In 2020 instead of being supportive of the monarchy they wanted to leave. That is when the steely will of the Queen came into play."
Quinn spoke to The Mirror.