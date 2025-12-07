Prince Harry 'on Standby' to Offer Interview Coaching to Sarah Ferguson If She Agrees to Oprah Winfrey-Style TV Tell-All
Dec. 7 2025, Published 9:46 a.m. ET
Shamed Sarah Ferguson is weighing whether to proceed with a high-profile television interview, and Prince Harry is ready to advise her if she chooses an Oprah Winfrey-style sit-down. That possibility has prompted unease across royal circles, where insiders say Ferguson's turbulent past and long memory make her a uniquely unpredictable – and potentially compelling – TV guest.
She has been approached by several major U.S. broadcasters with six and even seven-figure offers to recount her years inside and outside the royal family, including her past ties to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.
She previously described Epstein as a "supreme friend" in a 2011 email, and both she and former husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor have now been stripped of their titles following renewed scrutiny of their connection to the pedophile. Her team has also fielded interest from U.K. and Gulf networks, though advisers remain wary of a repeat of Andrew's disastrous 2019 Newsnight appearance with Emily Maitlis.
One senior broadcast source said: "What makes her so sought-after is her history. She has lived through decades of crises, comebacks and scandals, and she's never been shy about speaking plainly. That makes her an ideal guest – and a potential nightmare for the palace."
And Harry is the key to landing her chat, and training her if she agrees. Everyone knows Ferguson trusts him, and producers are banking on that connection to get her across the line. "If he signals that an interview is worth doing, she's far more likely to say yes," the insider said.
- Revealed: Sarah Ferguson's Saucy Past That Makes Her 'Gold-Dust' for U.S. TV Executives 'Fighting Tooth and Nail' to Sign Former Duchess for Prince Harry-Style Interview
- Sarah Ferguson Could Go 'Rogue' and Do Tell-All Interview Following Jeffrey Epstein Scandal, Insider Claims
- Sarah Ferguson's Talk Show Dreams Crushed as She Still Supports Ex-Husband Prince Andrew
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Another industry insider said: "We're told Harry isn't just offering moral support – he's being viewed as the unofficial broker for the Sarah interview. The thinking is that he can guide her through the pressure, help her shape her answers, and make sure she doesn't feel overwhelmed on camera."
Another senior production source added: "Harry has been through the highest-stakes interviews of the modern royal era. From a producer's standpoint, his involvement is the closest thing to a safety net for both landing her as a guest and talking her through how to deliver scandalous claims about the royal family."
A source added networks believe Ferguson's perspective could draw huge audiences, particularly if framed around what she calls her "misunderstood" past.
Royal aides remain uneasy.
A longtime palace figure said: "What really worries people is that once she gets going, there's no filter. She's sitting on decades of tales and her first instinct is always to spill them. No one can predict where she'd draw the line."
They added: "Harry understands the pressures of a high-stakes interview better than most. If Sarah wants advice on how to stay composed, what to avoid, or how to keep control of the narrative, he's ready to offer that."
Ferguson is said to view a potential interview as a chance to address lingering questions about Epstein and to underline she had no knowledge of his crimes.
A media consultant working with high-profile clients said: "She sees a major interview as something that could either salvage what is left of her reputation or wipe it out completely. She wants the space to insist she had no part in any of it and has been treated unjustly."
Ferguson's deliberations come as U.S. lawmakers continue pressing her ex-husband Andrew for cooperation in their inquiries into Epstein's network. Members of the House Oversight Committee recently criticized his lack of response to a request for a grilling on his links to the late serial s-- abuser.
Andrew, who denies wrongdoing, has not commented further.