Sarah Ferguson Could Go 'Rogue' and Do Tell-All Interview Following Jeffrey Epstein Scandal, Insider Claims

Sarah Ferguson could be getting a six-figure paycheck very soon. The former Duchess of York, 66, is reportedly fielding several pricey offers from TV networks to do a tell-all interview about her ties to dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and her disgraced ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Andrew, 65, and Ferguson were stripped of their royal titles last month by King Charles due to their affiliation with Epstein, who died in prison in 2019. The children's book author has been presented with several "significant six-figure sums" from U.S.-based TV networks to secure the possible bombshell interview, according to The Sun. She could even have a sit-down chat with Oprah Winfrey, who has interviewed her in the past.

The palace is allegedly "worried" what Ferguson will talk about if she gives an interview, a source told the outlet. The insider also dished that The Firm is afraid the ex-royal could go “rogue” now that she has been pushed out of the family, "but there's not much they can do to stop her." ”There’s a danger of her going rogue and saying things that could cause embarrassment for King Charles and Queen Camilla, or other members of the family," they added. She and her team are taking time to weigh the options, as she is "thinking things over very carefully" so she can avoid a "Maitlis scenario."

The former Prince Andrew infamously did a Newsnight interview with journalist Emily Maitlis in 2019. The sit-down was so catastrophic for him and the royal family that many critics described it as a "trainwreck." In the interview, Andrew tried to distance himself from Epstein, and even claimed he "couldn't sweat." However, his answers didn't go over so well and the chat only tarnished his reputation. "Andrew has had his chances to tell his story. Now it's Fergie's time," the insider relayed to The Sun, also noting that she understands that a TV interview could "make or break" in terms of redeeming her honor and saving face. The chat would even give her the chance to "spell out the fact she knew nothing" about Epstein's crimes.

