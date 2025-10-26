or
Article continues below advertisement
'Terrified' Virginia Giuffre Always Feared She Could Be Killed by 'Powerful' Prince Andrew, Her Ex Spills

Virginia Giuffre's high school sweetheart revealed she called him right after her first encounter with Prince Andrew.

Oct. 26 2025, Published 10:22 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Virginia Giuffre's high school sweetheart Tony Figueroa is speaking out to support the shocking claims she made in her post-humous memoir, Nobody's Girl.

In the tome, Giuffre — who took her own life in April — recounted being s-- trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and being forced to sleep with Prince Andrew when she was 17, something the royal denied.

Article continues below advertisement

Virginia Giuffre Was 'Terrified'

Photo of Virginia Giuffre's high school sweetheart revealed she was 'terrified' Prince Andrew could have her killed one day.
Source: @virginiarobertsrising11/Instagram

Virginia Giuffre's high school sweetheart revealed she was 'terrified' Prince Andrew could have her killed one day.

Figueroa insisted to a news outlet that her story is true, spilling in a new interview that he remembers her calling him in 2001 after she slept with Andrew for the first time

"She was terrified," he recalled. "Her voice was shaking the whole time."

"I was also absolutely terrified something would happen to her. We talked about the death of Princess Diana," he spilled, referring to how some people believe Diana was purposely killed when she died in a 1997 car wreck. "This man was so powerful, he was literally a prince. What could I have done? I wasn’t in the country. Who would believe me if something bad happened to her?"

Article continues below advertisement

Giuffre 'Didn't Want to' Sleep With Prince Andrew

Photo of Tony Figueroa said Giuffre called him after she slept with Andrew, telling her boyfriend she felt she had to because 'he's a prince.'
Source: mega

Tony Figueroa said Giuffre called him after she slept with Andrew, telling her boyfriend she felt she had to because 'he's a prince.'

Giuffre insisted to her boyfriend at the time — who lived in the U.S. — that she "didn’t want to" be intimate with Andrew, but told her beau, "‘I don’t know what I could have done – what can I do? He’s a prince!’"

Figueroa feels Giuffre will never get justice, as the reveal that the former Duke of York lost his titles earlier this month doesn't mean anything.

"Basically nothing is happening. So he’s not a duke any more? Wow, is that it? Where is she at right now? Yeah, that’s not any kind of ­justice," he noted. "I honestly don’t think anything’s gonna happen. I’m not gonna say that I’ve given up hope, but it’s just slaps on the wrist."

Article continues below advertisement

Tony Figueroa Tried to Reconnect With His Ex

Photo of Figueroa tried to contact his ex shortly before she took her own life but had no luck.
Source: @virginiarobertsrising11/Instagram

Figueroa tried to contact his ex shortly before she took her own life but had no luck.

After Giuffre was hospitalized following a March car crash, Figueroa said he "tried to get back in touch with her. I asked someone to pass along a message but I never heard back."

It was just one month later that she committed suicide at age 41.

Photo of Prince Andrew continues to deny the allegations Giuffre made against him.
Source: mega

Prince Andrew continues to deny the allegations Giuffre made against him.

The disgraced royal has always denied the allegations Giuffre made against him, and when she filed a sexual assault lawsuit against him, they settled privately out of court.

On October 21, Congressman Stephen Lynch revealed Andrew will likely be "invited" to speak with Congress to discuss what he may know about Epstein's trafficking scheme despite him trying to distance himself from the late pedophile.

