'Terrified' Virginia Giuffre Always Feared She Could Be Killed by 'Powerful' Prince Andrew, Her Ex Spills
Oct. 26 2025, Published 10:22 a.m. ET
Virginia Giuffre's high school sweetheart Tony Figueroa is speaking out to support the shocking claims she made in her post-humous memoir, Nobody's Girl.
In the tome, Giuffre — who took her own life in April — recounted being s-- trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and being forced to sleep with Prince Andrew when she was 17, something the royal denied.
Virginia Giuffre Was 'Terrified'
Figueroa insisted to a news outlet that her story is true, spilling in a new interview that he remembers her calling him in 2001 after she slept with Andrew for the first time
"She was terrified," he recalled. "Her voice was shaking the whole time."
"I was also absolutely terrified something would happen to her. We talked about the death of Princess Diana," he spilled, referring to how some people believe Diana was purposely killed when she died in a 1997 car wreck. "This man was so powerful, he was literally a prince. What could I have done? I wasn’t in the country. Who would believe me if something bad happened to her?"
Giuffre 'Didn't Want to' Sleep With Prince Andrew
Giuffre insisted to her boyfriend at the time — who lived in the U.S. — that she "didn’t want to" be intimate with Andrew, but told her beau, "‘I don’t know what I could have done – what can I do? He’s a prince!’"
Figueroa feels Giuffre will never get justice, as the reveal that the former Duke of York lost his titles earlier this month doesn't mean anything.
"Basically nothing is happening. So he’s not a duke any more? Wow, is that it? Where is she at right now? Yeah, that’s not any kind of justice," he noted. "I honestly don’t think anything’s gonna happen. I’m not gonna say that I’ve given up hope, but it’s just slaps on the wrist."
Tony Figueroa Tried to Reconnect With His Ex
After Giuffre was hospitalized following a March car crash, Figueroa said he "tried to get back in touch with her. I asked someone to pass along a message but I never heard back."
It was just one month later that she committed suicide at age 41.
The disgraced royal has always denied the allegations Giuffre made against him, and when she filed a sexual assault lawsuit against him, they settled privately out of court.
On October 21, Congressman Stephen Lynch revealed Andrew will likely be "invited" to speak with Congress to discuss what he may know about Epstein's trafficking scheme despite him trying to distance himself from the late pedophile.