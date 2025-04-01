Prince Harry Sent 'Unpleasant' Letter With 'Imperious Language' to Sentebale Boss After Awkward Meghan Markle Encounter

When the tumultuous interaction occurred, Harry wanted Chandauka to issue a letter of support for Meghan, but she refused to, explaining she said no “not because I didn’t care about the Duchess, but because I knew what would happen if I did so, number one. And number two, because we cannot be an extension of the Sussexes.”

A source dished on the contents of Harry’s letter, noting to The Telegraph “imperious” language was used and the tone was “unpleasant,” leaving her “taken back" at the ordeal.

As OK! reported, in the awkward clip of Meghan and Chandauka from the Royal Salute Polo Challenge in Wellington, Fla., in August 2024, the charity executive is seen next to Harry and Meghan on a step and repeat holding a large trophy.