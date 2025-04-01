Prince Harry Sent 'Unpleasant' Letter With 'Imperious Language' to Sentebale Boss After Awkward Meghan Markle Encounter
After charity executive Dr. Sophie Chandauka refused to apologize to Meghan Markle after their awkward interaction, Prince Harry sent her an unkind message, according to a new report.
When the tumultuous interaction occurred, Harry wanted Chandauka to issue a letter of support for Meghan, but she refused to, explaining she said no “not because I didn’t care about the Duchess, but because I knew what would happen if I did so, number one. And number two, because we cannot be an extension of the Sussexes.”
A source dished on the contents of Harry’s letter, noting to The Telegraph “imperious” language was used and the tone was “unpleasant,” leaving her “taken back" at the ordeal.
As OK! reported, in the awkward clip of Meghan and Chandauka from the Royal Salute Polo Challenge in Wellington, Fla., in August 2024, the charity executive is seen next to Harry and Meghan on a step and repeat holding a large trophy.
At first, things seemed pleasant, as Chandauka stood on one side of Harry, while Meghan stood on the other. Things quickly took a turn, as Meghan began angrily telling Chandauka to stand elsewhere.
“You want to come over here?” Meghan continued to ask Chanduaka while motioning for her to stand next to her instead of Harry. She moved, as she awkwardly ducked under the trophy.
In an interview with Sky News, she claimed the organization was not informed Meghan would be present until the last minute.
“We would have been really excited had we known ahead of time [Meghan was coming], but we didn’t,” she said. “And so the choreography went badly on stage because we had too many people on stage. The international press captured this, and there was a lot of talk about the Duchess and the choreography on stage and whether she should have been there and her treatment of me.”
Harry’s letter to Chandauka played a part in the dispute that led to Harry and co-founder Prince Seeiso of Lesotho stepping down from their Sentebale charity they co-founded, according to Page Six.
The duo released a statement about their exit, sharing there was an “untenable situation” between Chandauka and the board of trustees.
“What’s transpired is unthinkable,” they told The London Times. “We are in shock that we have to do this. With heavy hearts, we have resigned for our roles as patrons of the organization until further notice, in support of and solidarity with the board of trustees. It is devastating that the relationship between the charity’s trustees and the chair of the board broke down beyond repair.”
Though they may “no longer be patrons,” they will “always be its founders” and will “never forget” what the charity can do when it is “in the right care.”
In the wake of their exit, Chandauka was quick to say Harry has only himself to blame for how things went down.
“Beneath all the victim narrative and fiction that has been syndicated to press is the story of a woman who dared to blow the whistle about issues of poor governance, weak executive management, abuse of power, bullying, harassment, misogyny, misogynoir and the cover-up that ensued,” she said in a statement to The London Times while accusing Harry of launching a “damaging attack” that led to her allegedly being harassed and bullied.