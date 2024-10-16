Prince Harry Urged to 'Acknowledge the Harm He Caused' the Royal Family in Order to End Yearslong Feud

OK! previously reported a source claimed the Duke of Sussex would have to show some level of remorse to reunite with his family.

“It’s clear that Harry has a lot of apologizing to do, but he is struggling because he still feels scorned by his family,” an insider told an outlet.

“The recent health battles of his father and sister-in-law have put things into perspective though, and he knows he has to try everything he can to make things right,” they added.