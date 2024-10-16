Prince Harry Urged to 'Acknowledge the Harm He Caused' the Royal Family in Order to End Yearslong Feud
Prince Harry continues to be on the outs with the royal family, but experts urged the Duke of Sussex to take responsibility for his actions to end his yearslong feud.
"He must acknowledge the harm he caused," royal commentator Lee Cohen told GB News. "But how can you forgive a brother who defames your wife and your father?"
"William refuses to communicate with Harry and who can blame him?" Cohen asked.
OK! previously reported a source claimed the Duke of Sussex would have to show some level of remorse to reunite with his family.
“It’s clear that Harry has a lot of apologizing to do, but he is struggling because he still feels scorned by his family,” an insider told an outlet.
“The recent health battles of his father and sister-in-law have put things into perspective though, and he knows he has to try everything he can to make things right,” they added.
In the past, Kate Middleton was seen as a moderator within the royal family, but she isn't interested in engaging in any drama after battling cancer for months.
"The idea that Kate somehow still has the time and energy to continue playing peacemaker is rubbish," royal biographer Christopher Andersen told an outlet. "She did try over a period of years and finally threw up her hands in disgust."
"She did her bit, but it wasn't enough to build a bridge between William and Charles on the one side and Harry on the other," he added.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In Spare and Harry & Meghan, the Sussexes depicted Kate as a rigid figure within the royal family.
"Harry portrayed her as cold and unwelcoming to [his wife] Meghan Markle in [his memoir] Spare, when he painted an extremely damaging picture of the royal family," commentator Richard Fitzwilliams explained.
"The memoir is soon to be released in paperback and his allegations will surface again, though fortunately, he will not be adding to the volume or promoting it," Fitzwilliams noted. "He knows perfectly well how damaging it has been."
Kate and William continue to prioritize her transition back to her role after taking months away from the spotlight.
"We have recently seen encouraging signs of Catherine’s recovery," he explained. "Her focus, as she has said, is being ‘cancer free.’ The Wales family has had a tremendously difficult year."
"She has finished her course of preventative chemotherapy. William, while carrying out some royal engagements, has been tremendously supportive… [But] Catherine will wish to avoid anything that promotes negative energy," Fitzwilliams noted.
Despite the tension between them, Harry and Meghan released a statement in support of Kate after she revealed her diagnosis.
"We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," Harry and Meghan said at the time.