Prince William Admits Wife Kate Middleton Still Has 'a Long Way to Go' 1 Day After Her Cancer-Free Announcement

prince william updates kate middleton health one day after cancer free announcement
Source: @KENSINGTONROYAL/X

Prince William has been a 'great source of comfort' for Kate Middleton.

By:

Sept. 10 2024, Published 10:23 a.m. ET

Prince William gave an update on Kate Middleton's recovery journey just one day after the Princess of Wales announced she is "cancer-free."

"It’s good news but there is still a long way to go," the Prince of Wales told a well-wisher who asked about Kate while visiting the Swiss Valley Community Primary School in Llanelli on Tuesday, September 10.

Kate Middleton focused on her family as she underwent chemotherapy.

Kate has spent the year maintaining a low profile to focus on her health, but the princess took to social media to discuss her health.

"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate began in a video shared on Monday, September 9. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."

"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the mom-of-three continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."

Prince William has been protective of Kate Middleton amid her health battle.

Throughout Kate's battle, the princess has prioritized spending time with her family.

"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," the future queen said. "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus."

"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she added. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."

Kate Middleton took to social media to announce she is in remission.

Kate Middleton
As Kate gets ready for the next phase of her royal career, the princess expressed gratitude for the messages she received.

"Despite all that has gone before I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life. William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time," the princess shared.

"Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling," Kate concluded. "To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright."

Kate Middleton was 'humbled' by the public's response to her cancer diagnosis.

When Kate first revealed her diagnosis, the brunette beauty admitted that William has been an amazing partner.

"Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment," Kate said in May. "My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."

William was quoted by the Daily Express.

