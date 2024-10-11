'Scorned' Prince Harry Is 'Struggling' to End His Feud With the Royal Family
Prince Harry's relationship with the royal family was impacted by Spare, but the Duke of Sussex might not be ready to mend things with his relatives after years of tension.
“It’s clear that Harry has a lot of apologizing to do, but he is struggling because he still feels scorned by his family,” an insider told an outlet.
“The recent health battles of his father and sister-in-law have put things into perspective though, and he knows he has to try everything he can to make things right,” they added.
According to the insider, the famous brood thinks Meghan Markle has a great influence on her husband.
“No one close to the family believes that can happen while he still takes orders from Meghan to stay in Montecito, and they feel the only thing that could help the family heal is if he stands up to her,” they said.
“But it’s clear that Meghan is the one calling the shots,” the source concluded.
OK! previously reported a source claimed Duchess of Sussex is waiting to share her side of the royal rift amid health crises.
“The word in publishing circles is that everyone’s mad to land Meghan’s memoirs and the numbers being thrown around are ridiculously high," a source told an outlet. “We’re talking tens of millions for her authorized biography — it’s going to get to the point where she can’t say no."
“And love her or hate her, there's no denying that she has an insight into the royals that no one else can share," they added.
The Duchess of Sussex struggled to "fit in" with her in-laws, but she has yet to publish a book about her life.
“She’s strategically chosen to hold off for the sake of peace, but she absolutely wants to share her truth — and why shouldn’t she, when she’s endured so much?" the insider asked.
As Meghan is rumored to be preparing an autobiography, Kate Middleton is focused on her remission journey.
"The idea that Kate somehow still has the time and energy to continue playing peacemaker is rubbish," royal biographer Christopher Andersen told an outlet. "She did try over a period of years and finally threw up her hands in disgust."
"She did her bit, but it wasn't enough to build a bridge between William and Charles on the one side and Harry on the other," he added.
Kate and Meghan clashed during the former actress' time in the U.K., and the Sussexes' tell-alls negatively impacted The Crown.
"Harry portrayed her as cold and unwelcoming to [his wife] Meghan Markle in [his memoir] Spare, when he painted an extremely damaging picture of the royal family," commentator Richard Fitzwilliams explained.
"The memoir is soon to be released in paperback and his allegations will surface again, though fortunately, he will not be adding to the volume or promoting it," Fitzwilliams noted. "He knows perfectly well how damaging it has been."
Kate was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, but the Princess of Wales is slowly returning to her role.
"We have recently seen encouraging signs of Catherine’s recovery," he explained. "Her focus, as she has said, is being ‘cancer free.’ The Wales family has had a tremendously difficult year."
"She has finished her course of preventative chemotherapy. William, while carrying out some royal engagements, has been tremendously supportive… [But] Catherine will wish to avoid anything that promotes negative energy," Fitzwilliams noted.
