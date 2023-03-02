Prince Harry's 'Vicious Attacks' On Camilla 'Could Not Be Forgiven' By Charles, King's Friend Says

In the tell-all book, which was released in January, the red-headed prince, 38, didn't hold back when sharing his thoughts about his now stepmother.

The dad-of-two made it clear that he wasn't ready for his father to move after Princess Diana's death.

“Despite Willy and me urging him not to, Pa was going ahead. We pumped his hand, wished him well. No hard feelings,” he wrote of his father proposing. “We recognized that he was finally going to be with the woman he loved, the woman he’d always loved.”