Prince Harry's 'Vicious Attacks' On Camilla 'Could Not Be Forgiven' By Charles, King's Friend Says
Prince Harry's "vicious attacks" on Queen Consort Camilla in his memoir, Spare, really hurt King Charles.
According to the King's pal Arthur Edwards, "They could criticize the King but to accuse Camilla of leaking stories — which nobody seems to believe is true — would not be forgiven."
In the tell-all book, which was released in January, the red-headed prince, 38, didn't hold back when sharing his thoughts about his now stepmother.
The dad-of-two made it clear that he wasn't ready for his father to move after Princess Diana's death.
“Despite Willy and me urging him not to, Pa was going ahead. We pumped his hand, wished him well. No hard feelings,” he wrote of his father proposing. “We recognized that he was finally going to be with the woman he loved, the woman he’d always loved.”
“I had complex feelings about gaining a step parent who, I believed, had recently sacrificed me on her personal PR altar,” he continued. “In a funny way I even wanted Camilla to be happy. Maybe she’d be less dangerous if she was happy?”
- Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Shockingly Confirm They Were Asked To 'Vacate' Frogmore Cottage As Drama With Royal Family Rages On
- 'Stunned' Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Have Until King Charles' Coronation To Move Out Of Frogmore Cottage
- Prince William & King Charles 'Have No Intention' Of Giving Prince Harry 'The Apology He Is Demanding From Them'
While speaking to ITV Correspondent Tom Bradby later on, Harry claimed that the royal family was involved with "planting" and "leaking" stories to the British press, even going to on to accuse Camilla of leaking one of her early conversations with Prince William.
Harry also claimed that William was "seething" in 2019 because “Pa and Camilla’s people had planted a story or stories about him, and Kate, and the kids, and he wasn’t going to take it any more. Give Pa and Camilla an inch, he said, they take a mile.”
During his 60 Minutes interview, Harry called Camilla "dangerous" because of her connections to the media.
“There was open willingness on both sides to trade information. And with a family built on hierarchy, and with her on the way to being Queen Consort, there was going to be people or bodies left in the street,” said at the time.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The Sun reported on Harry and Charles' relationship.