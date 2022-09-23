Queen Consort Camilla Thought Prince Harry Bringing In A Mediator To Sort Out Their Family Tension Was 'Ridiculous'

To make matters worse, Prince William and Kate Middleton were away when Harry was in town, and they "pointedly did not change his holiday plans."

A few days later, Harry spoke with Hoda Kotb about Queen Elizabeth, and he shared a cryptic message about her being surrounded by certain people. "It wasn’t clear whether Harry was referring to his father and William or the aides who were closest to the queen — such as her private secretary, Sir Edward Young, her personal adviser and in-house dress designer, Angela Kelly, and trusted courtier Paul Whybrew," Nicholl wrote. "It seemed Harry’s drive to win back some of the trust that had been shattered post-Oprah was dashed. There was also still the matter of what Harry plans to disclose in his forthcoming memoir."

"For Charles and William, the situation with the Sussexes hasn’t just been hurtful and upsetting on a personal level," she continued. "There have been real repercussions, particularly for William, whose young family has been thrust into the spotlight prematurely. He always expected Harry would be his wingman; there was a long-term plan in place for the brothers to work together and support one another."