Prince Harry's Tell-All Memoir Ripping Royals Rumored To Be Delayed As Publisher Fails To Announce Release Date

Publishers described the upcoming memoir as an "intimate and heartfelt" deep dive into the "adventures, losses and life lessons" that shaped Harry from birth to adulthood.

"I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," Harry explained when the project was first announced. "I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story – the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned – I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.

"I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a first-hand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful," he concluded.