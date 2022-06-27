Prince William Thinks Prince Harry Is 'Out Of His Mind For Writing A Book On The Royal Family,' Insider Dishes

The royal family is dreading the day when Prince Harry's memoir comes out — including Prince William.

"From William's perspective, Harry really crossed the line," an insider told Us Weekly of the 37-year-old's latest endeavor. "The memoir feels like yet another dark cloud hanging over the monarchy as they wait with bated breath to see what bombshells Harry will drop next."

The dad-of-three "thinks his brother is out of his mind for writing a book on the royal family," another source dished. "He doesn't know who Harry is anymore."