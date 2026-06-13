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Prince Louis Steals the Spotlight With His Crazy Antics During 2026 Trooping the Colour Balcony Appearance: Photos

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Source: MEGA

The Firm stepped out on June 13 to celebrate King Charles' official birthday.

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June 13 2026, Published 11:13 a.m. ET

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Prince Louis stole the show at the royal family's annual Trooping the Colour event on Saturday, June 13.

The celebration is hosted every year to officially commemorate King Charles' birthday.

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Prince Louis Was Joined by the Rest of the Royal Family on the Buckingham Palace Balcony

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Source: MEGA

Prince Louis stole the show during the 2026 Trooping the Colour parade with his funny faces.

Louis, 8, made a variety of funny faces as he stood on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the Royal Air Force’s flypast.

The young prince was joined by his siblings, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince George, 12, as well as their parents Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Charles, 77, and Queen Camilla were also in attendance.

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Prince Louis and Kate Middleton Shared a Laugh While on Their Carriage Ride

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The royal family stood on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the Royal Air Force flypast.

At one point, Louis looked way out into the crowd below as he tried to get a better view of the flypast. Photographers then caught him making more silly faces as he leaned away from his family to see the show.

He also was spotted yawning and moving from side to side as his parents and siblings looked on.

Elsewhere during the birthday parade, Louis and Kate, 44, were seen laughing and having an animated conversation in their carriage.

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Source: MEGA

Prince Louis made his Trooping the Colour debut in 2019.

Louis and George matched in dark navy suits and baby blue ties, while the Princess of Wales donned a bright powder blue suit and hat.

Charlotte kept it classy in a white babydoll dress and William, 43, sported his classic ceremonial scarlet Foot Guard suit jacket.

Once Louis' memorable moments made their way to X, fans couldn't help but gush over the youngster. "Prince Louis is just living his best life and I’m all for it," one user joked.

"Prince Louis is growing up fast… but that sense of wonder (and signature cheekiness) is still very much alive!" another chimed in. "That face during the flypast at Trooping the Colour says it all — pure joy and zero filter."

Prince Louis' Wild Shenanigans Goes Back to 2022

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Source: MEGA

Prince Louis' famous funny faces went viral at Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

"Prince Louis is my spirit animal," someone quipped. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's youngest son is known for his crazy antics during royal events over the years.

He most famously stole the spotlight during the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022 when he appeared on the palace balcony with his family.

Louis made many hilariously meme-able faces during the event that quickly went viral. Fans loved his relatable expressions, with Kate and William even joking about it on social media.

When the couple posted an Instagram video of the bash at the time, they jokingly captioned it: "We all had an incredible time, especially Louis…”

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